Simsbury, CT, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeder-Root, a worldwide leader in fuel management technology, announced today the availability of their newest breakthrough, the HydrX Fuel Conditioning System, which is designed to combat in-tank corrosion in the harshest fueling environments. In-tank corrosion has been a significant challenge in the retail fueling industry for over a decade, as corrosion causes fuel degradation, limited fuel flow rates, and premature equipment breakdown.

The HydrX Fuel Conditioning System provides continuous water removal within diesel underground storage tanks. Unlike other water separating systems, HydrX is uniquely designed to remove water from the lowest point in the tank, preventing water from stagnating on the tank bottom and breeding microbial contaminants. The integrated filtration removes entrained water, rust, sand, and microbial particulate from the fuel, polishing it before returning clean fuel back to the tank. Keep fuel within specification and maintain equipment at peak efficiency to avoid unplanned site shutdowns with HydrX.

“Advancements in diesel fuel, particularly Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) and Biodiesel, create an environment where microbial growth could flourish” said Stephen Coppola, Global Product Manager at Veeder-Root, “The HydrX Fuel Conditioning System’s ability to remove standing water from the lowest point of a fuel tank coupled with our unique fuel filtering technology helps site owners avoid costly equipment failures and downtime caused by excessive corrosion.”

HydrX retrofits into existing sumps and incorporates proprietary water and particulate removal technology, providing best-in-class protection of the fuel and fueling equipment.

Key Features of the HydrX Fuel Conditioning System include:

Removes standing water from the lowest point of the tank and entrained water in the fuel.

Integrated filtration removes entrained water, rust, sand, and microbial particulate from fuel, polishing and cleaning it before returning it to the tank.

Field proven technology provides best-in-class reliability.

System retrofits into existing sumps.

Compatible with 100% Diesel, B100, and other Biodiesel Blends.

For more product information, visit veeder.com/us/hydrx.

Veeder-Root is a leading global supplier of fuel management solutions with a tradition of excellence in the petroleum industry. Our portfolio of market leading products includes; Veeder-Root Automatic Tank Gauges, probes and sensors, Red Jacket® submersible pumps and pressurized line leak detectors, EMR meter registers, and stage II vapor recovery solutions. Our products improve profitability and abate risk for customers by delivering solutions to manage onsite operations, compliance reporting, fuel procurement, inventory reconciliation, and accounting processes. Veeder-Root products and services are installed in over 500,000 tanks globally and responsible for 22 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually.

