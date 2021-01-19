New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil & Gas Automation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957546/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Upstream, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Midstream segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Oil and Gas Automation market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Oil and Gas Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.47% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Downstream Segment Corners a 9.5% Share in 2020



In the global Downstream segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Upstream by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Upstream by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Upstream by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Midstream by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Midstream by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Midstream by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Downstream by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Downstream by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Downstream by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Supervisory

Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Supervisory Control and

Data Acquisition (SCADA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Supervisory Control and

Data Acquisition (SCADA) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Programmable

Logic Controller (PLC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Programmable Logic

Controller (PLC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Programmable Logic

Controller (PLC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Distributed

Control System (DCS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Distributed Control System

(DCS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

System (DCS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Machine Execution

System (MES) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Machine Execution System

(MES) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Machine Execution

System (MES) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Oil & Gas Automation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &

2027

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,

Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

Distributed Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System

(MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System

(DCS), Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human

Machine Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable

Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS),

Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Machine

Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,

Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

Distributed Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System

(MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System

(DCS), Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human

Machine Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable

Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS),

Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Machine

Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,

Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

Distributed Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System

(MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System

(DCS), Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human

Machine Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable

Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS),

Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Machine

Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,

Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

Distributed Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System

(MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System

(DCS), Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human

Machine Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable

Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS),

Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Machine

Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Oil & Gas Automation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,

Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

Distributed Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System

(MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System

(DCS), Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human

Machine Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable

Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS),

Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Machine

Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: France Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,

Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

Distributed Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System

(MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System

(DCS), Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human

Machine Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable

Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS),

Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Machine

Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,

Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

Distributed Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System

(MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System

(DCS), Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human

Machine Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable

Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS),

Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Machine

Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,

Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

Distributed Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System

(MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System

(DCS), Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human

Machine Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable

Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS),

Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Machine

Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas Automation

by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,

Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas Automation

by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

(SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed

Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System (MES), Product

Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System

(DCS), Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human

Machine Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas Automation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable

Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS),

Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Machine

Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

Distributed Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System

(MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

Distributed Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System

(MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System

(DCS), Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human

Machine Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

Distributed Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System

(MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

Distributed Control System (DCS), Machine Execution System

(MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas

Automation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System

(DCS), Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human

Machine Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas

Automation by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



