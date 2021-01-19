New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore Drilling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957543/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Subsea Production and Processing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Logging while Drilling segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 8.5% share of the global Offshore Drilling market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Offshore Drilling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.5% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Directional Drilling Segment Corners a 39.5% Share in 2020
In the global Directional Drilling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$26.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$42.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Offshore Drilling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Drilling
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Subsea Production
and Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Subsea Production and
Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Subsea Production and
Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Logging while
Drilling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Logging while Drilling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Logging while Drilling
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Directional
Drilling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Directional Drilling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Directional Drilling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract Drilling
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Contract Drilling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Drilling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Measurement While
Drilling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Measurement While Drilling
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Measurement While
Drilling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Shallow Water by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Shallow Water by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Shallow Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Deep Water by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Deep Water by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Deep Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultra-Deep Water
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Ultra-Deep Water by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Deep Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Offshore Drilling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Drilling
by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by Segment -
Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling,
Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While
Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Subsea
Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling, Directional
Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While Drilling for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Drilling
by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by End-Use -
Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging
while Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Subsea
Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling, Directional
Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While Drilling for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep
Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for
the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Drilling
by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Subsea
Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling, Directional
Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While Drilling for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Drilling
by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Drilling
by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Subsea
Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling, Directional
Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While Drilling for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Drilling
by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Offshore Drilling Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging
while Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Subsea
Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling, Directional
Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While Drilling for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep
Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for
the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging
while Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Subsea
Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling, Directional
Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While Drilling for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep
Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for
the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging
while Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Subsea
Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling, Directional
Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While Drilling for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep
Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for
the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Drilling
by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Subsea
Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling, Directional
Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While Drilling for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Drilling
by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by Segment -
Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling,
Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While
Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Subsea
Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling, Directional
Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While Drilling for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by End-Use -
Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging
while Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Offshore Drilling
by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore
Drilling by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling,
Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While
Drilling for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep
Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for
the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Offshore Drilling
by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore
Drilling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging
while Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Offshore
Drilling by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling,
Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While
Drilling for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep
Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for
the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Offshore Drilling by
End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Offshore
Drilling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging
while Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Offshore Drilling
by Segment - Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while
Drilling, Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and
Measurement While Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore
Drilling by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Subsea Production and Processing, Logging while Drilling,
Directional Drilling, Contract Drilling and Measurement While
Drilling for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Drilling by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep
Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for
the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Offshore Drilling
by End-Use - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore
Drilling by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
