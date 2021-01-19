East Rutherford, NJ, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, residents of the tri-state area and beyond looking for a quick and safe getaway are in for a treat, as American Dream launches “The Ultimate Dream Daycation.” The new awareness campaign spans out-of-home, radio, digital, print and public relations and brings to life the universal need to escape from the everyday, while staying close to home.

Whether shopping, dining, surfing, skiing, riding rollercoasters, skating or golfing, American Dream is the ultimate indoor, weatherproof, year-round daycation destination, just a short drive away. The daycation begins at DreamWorks Water Park’s luxury Skybox Suites, curated by designer and New Jersey native, Jonathan Adler. Each exclusive suite includes fabulous water views, entertainment system, private changing areas, comfortable seating, and in-suite food delivery from American Dream restaurants. For additional Skybox Suite information, visit https://www.americandream.com/skybox.

“At American Dream, we are passionate about creating unforgettable experiences for our guests,” said Ken Downing, Chief Creative Officer of Triple Five Group, the developer of American Dream. “Since most air travel is halted right now, we’ve created the ultimate daycation destination - no passport required. An afternoon spent shopping, dining, and relaxing inside one of our luxury suites provides a much-needed escape from the everyday,” Downing adds.

The stunning Daycation campaign imagery was captured by photographer Enrique Figueroa, originally from Mexico, one of the most promising new talents in the fashion world. American Dream also tapped legendary eyewear design duo Merrilee and Rachel Cohen of Mercura NYC. Mercura’s sunglasses are works of art; celebrity clients include Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Elton John.

To celebrate, daycation style, American Dream will award premium packages to its attractions, dining and shopping partners through one-of-a-kind sweepstakes and giveaways all winter long. Launching February 1st, guests can enter The Ultimate Dream Daycation Sweepstakes on www.americandream.com for the chance to win a grand prize VIP experience at DreamWorks Water Park. The grand prize includes access to a colossal Skybox Ocean Suite, complimentary food and drinks for six guests, and a deluxe shopping and dining package.

American Dream will also award three lucky winners with secondary prizes for tickets to must-see rides and attractions. Secondary prize packages include:

Prize 1: (2) Tickets to DreamWorks Water Park and Blacklight Mini Golf

Prize 2: (2) Tickets to Nickelodeon Universe Indoor Theme Park and Angry Birds Mini Golf

Prize 3: (2) Tickets to Big SNOW Indoor Ski Resort and The Rink Indoor Skating Rink

Throughout the campaign, American Dream will offer a host of ways for guests to enjoy a safe and physically distant Ultimate Dream Daycation of their own. Check https://www.americandream.com/daycation-schedule for daily happenings and programming.

To learn about all the health and safety precautions American Dream is taking together with Hackensack Meridian Health, please visit https://www.americandream.com/dreamsafe.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just minutes away from New York City. American Dream is home to leading attractions that includes DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe, Big SNOW, Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club, The Rink, Out of This World Blacklight Mini Golf, and a curated collection of premier dining and retail stores, including flagship locations for H&M, Uniqlo and PRIMARK as well as Lululemon, Sephora, Aritzia, Zara and IT’SUGAR, the world’s first “candy department store.” For more information on American Dream and our health and safety protocols, visit www.americandream.com or follow us on Instagram @americandream.

