New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Occupational Rehabilitation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957540/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Inpatient Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$112.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outpatient Care segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.9 Billion , While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Occupational Rehabilitation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Home Healthcare Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR



In the global Home Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$27.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Dartmouth-Hitchcock

FIT For Work

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

North Coast Medical, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957540/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Occupational Rehabilitation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Occupational Rehabilitation Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Occupational Rehabilitation Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Inpatient Care (Facility Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Inpatient Care (Facility Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Inpatient Care (Facility Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Outpatient Care (Facility Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Outpatient Care (Facility Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Outpatient Care (Facility Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Home Healthcare (Facility Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Home Healthcare (Facility Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Home Healthcare (Facility Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in the United

States by Facility Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 15: United States Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Share Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Occupational Rehabilitation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Occupational Rehabilitation Historic Market

Review by Facility Type in US$ Million : 2012-2019



Table 18: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Facility Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Occupational Rehabilitation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Facility Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Analysis by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Occupational Rehabilitation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Facility Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 23: Occupational Rehabilitation Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Occupational Rehabilitation Market by

Facility Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Occupational Rehabilitation Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Occupational Rehabilitation Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Occupational Rehabilitation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020-2027



Table 29: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Europe in US$

Million by Facility Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in France by

Facility Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Occupational Rehabilitation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Analysis by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Facility

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Occupational Rehabilitation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Occupational Rehabilitation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Facility Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Occupational Rehabilitation Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Occupational Rehabilitation Market by

Facility Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Occupational

Rehabilitation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Facility Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Facility

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Share Analysis by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Occupational Rehabilitation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Occupational Rehabilitation Historic Market

Review by Facility Type in US$ Million : 2012-2019



Table 45: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Facility Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Occupational Rehabilitation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Russia by

Facility Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type:

2020-2027



Table 50: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Facility Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Share Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Asia-Pacific by

Facility Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Occupational Rehabilitation Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Analysis by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Facility Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Occupational Rehabilitation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Occupational Rehabilitation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Occupational Rehabilitation Historic Market

Review by Facility Type in US$ Million : 2012-2019



Table 63: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Facility Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Facility Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Occupational Rehabilitation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Occupational

Rehabilitation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Facility Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Facility Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Occupational Rehabilitation

Market Share Analysis by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020-2027



Table 71: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Facility Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Occupational Rehabilitation Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Occupational Rehabilitation Market by

Facility Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type:

2020-2027



Table 77: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Facility Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Brazil by

Facility Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Occupational Rehabilitation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Analysis by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Facility

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Occupational Rehabilitation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Occupational Rehabilitation

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Facility

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Rest of Latin

America by Facility Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Occupational Rehabilitation

Market Share Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 89: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Occupational Rehabilitation Historic

Market by Facility Type in US$ Million : 2012-2019



Table 93: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Facility Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Occupational Rehabilitation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Facility Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Analysis by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Occupational Rehabilitation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Israel in US$

Million by Facility Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Occupational Rehabilitation Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Facility Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Occupational Rehabilitation Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Occupational Rehabilitation Market by

Facility Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Facility Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Occupational Rehabilitation

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type:

2012-2019



Table 105: Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Facility Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Facility Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Occupational Rehabilitation

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type:

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Occupational Rehabilitation

Market Share Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Occupational Rehabilitation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Occupational Rehabilitation Market in Africa by

Facility Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Occupational Rehabilitation Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957540/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001