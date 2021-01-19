SEMINOLE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. ® (NASDAQ: SGC) was named to Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s Best Small Companies. The company was ranked No. 10 for its first appearance on the list, which features 100 of the best publicly-traded companies from around the United States.



According to Forbes, the rankings are based on earning and sales growth over the past five years, with more weight given to performance in the last 12 months.

Under fourth-generation family leadership, SGC delivers innovation, service, and value by helping its customers create exceptional brand experiences. SGC had its start in 1920 making medical apparel and now offers a diverse range of products and services, including uniforms, promotional products, and business process outsourcing. SGC’s 2020 third-quarter net sales were $127.8 million, a 42.8 percent increase compared to 2019's third quarter.

“Thoughtful diversification and mastering our global supply chain prepared us well for the sourcing and distribution challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CEO Michael Benstock. “The Forbes distinction is a validation of this strategy and reinforces our commitment to continued innovation and entrepreneurship in our well-established markets is exactly where we need to be focused right now. We look forward to continually serving our customers across all business segments, spanning from healthcare and other uniform apparel to supplying the gig economy and national brands.”

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPI® and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions® and Public Identity® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

