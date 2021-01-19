PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS January 19, 2021 at 5:03
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vaarno Jussi
Position: Other senior management
Issuer: Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj
LEI: 743700RGYF4I0NTK8C23
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RGYF4I0NTK8C23_20210118142053_9
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-01-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900708
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 280 000 Unit price: 0.60 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 280 000 Volume weighted average price: 0.60 EUR
Further information:
Hannu Kottonen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +358 50 053 2235
UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. "Partnership built to last - and perform" is our brand promise. We always serve the customer in the best possible way by bringing our global capabilities locally close to the customer.
Our main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals.
The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.
