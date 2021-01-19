Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Healthcare Payer Analytics Market 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. healthcare payer analytics market size is expected to reach USD 13.3 billion by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2020 to 2027.



The rising digitization of healthcare data is one of the key factors supporting market growth. In addition, the increasing shift from volume-based to value-based care is driving the market in the country. According to a report titled "2019 Payer Analytics Market Trends Report" published by IBM, payers have started adopting analytics technology for supporting the shift from Fee-for-Service (FFS) models to Value-based Care (VBC) models.



Based on analytics type, the descriptive segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019 owing to its increasing adoption in gaining actionable insights by analyzing historical data. On the other hand, the predictive segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the benefit offered by this segment in enabling healthcare decision-makers to optimize healthcare delivery and reduce costs by recommending the best course of action for patients or providers.



In 2019, the services segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the ongoing trend of outsourcing due to the lack of resources and skill set required for the deployment of analytics. This segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



In addition, increasing EHR adoption, the surge in the adoption of big data in healthcare, growing adoption of data-driven decision-making, increasing pressure to curb healthcare spending & improve patient outcomes, and an increasing number of patient registries is further bolstering the segment growth.



Based on the delivery model, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the ease of customization and the level of security and control offered by this delivery model. On the other hand, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period owing to extreme capacity flexibility, safe storage, and the pay-as-you-go pricing offered by this model.



In 2019, the financial application segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to various initiatives, such as FPS that aids in saving costs and helps in avoiding fraud. This segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing adoption of healthcare analytics to reduce healthcare spending coupled with increasing access to clinical data is further driving the market in the country.



U.S. Healthcare Payer Analytics Market Report Highlights

The descriptive segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to its benefits in gaining actionable insights.

The services component type segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to the increasing adoption of outsourcing various services due to a lack of skilled professionals.

The on-premises delivery model segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to enhanced security and control offered by the delivery model.

The financial services segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Information or Data Analysis

1.3 Market Formulation & Validation

1.4 Region Based Segment Share Calculation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 U.S. Healthcare Payer Analytics: Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Healthcare Analytics for transforming care management

3.2.1.2 Growing usage of big data in healthcare

3.2.1.3 Growing healthcare expenditure

3.2.2 MARKET RESTRAINT ANALYSIS

3.2.2.1 Data privacy and theft issues

3.2.2.2 Shortage of qualified professionals

3.2.3 Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.3.1 Barriers Associated With Implementation Of Predictive Analytics

3.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4.1 Growing penetration of healthcare analytics is providing opportunities for performance improvement

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Analytics for Payers

3.4 U.S. Healthcare Analytics for Payers Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 U.S. Healthcare Analytics For Payers Industry Analysis - PEST

3.6 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4 U.S. Healthcare Payer Analytics Market: Analytics Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Analytics Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

4.1.1 Descriptive Analytics

4.1.2 Predictive Analytics

4.1.3 Prescriptive Analytics



Chapter 5 U.S. Healthcare Payer Analytics Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Hardware

5.1.3 Services



Chapter 6 U.S. Healthcare Payer Analytics Market: Delivery Model Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Delivery Model Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1 On-Premises

6.1.2 Web-Based

6.1.3 Cloud-Based



Chapter 7 U.S. Healthcare Payer Analytics Market: Application Estimates & Trends Analysis

7.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1 Clinical

7.1.2 Financial

7.1.3 Operational and Administrative



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Public Companies

8.3.2 Company Market Position Analysis (Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Alliance, Industry Experience)

8.3.3 Private Companies



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

IBM

Optum, Inc.

Oracle

Hms

Citiustech, Inc.

Medeanalytics, Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, Llc

Cerner Corporation

Sas Institute, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9q4jdz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900