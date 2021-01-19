New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Protective Clothing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957533/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027. Nuclear Power Plants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$199.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nuclear Research segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $73.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR
The Nuclear Protective Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$73.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 125-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nuclear Protective Clothing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nuclear Protective Clothing Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Nuclear Protective Clothing Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Nuclear Power Plants (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Nuclear Power Plants (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Nuclear Power Plants (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Nuclear Research (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Nuclear Research (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Nuclear Research (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Nuclear Protective Clothing Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Nuclear Protective Clothing Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 12: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Nuclear Protective Clothing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 14: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 15: Canadian Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nuclear
Protective Clothing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 17: Japanese Nuclear Protective Clothing Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 18: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Nuclear Protective Clothing in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nuclear Protective Clothing Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Nuclear Protective Clothing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 26: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Nuclear Protective Clothing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 29: French Nuclear Protective Clothing Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Nuclear Protective Clothing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Nuclear Protective Clothing in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nuclear Protective Clothing in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: United Kingdom Nuclear Protective Clothing Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Nuclear Protective Clothing
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 41: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe Nuclear Protective Clothing Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Nuclear Protective Clothing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Nuclear Protective Clothing Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Nuclear Protective Clothing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Nuclear Protective Clothing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 47: Nuclear Protective Clothing Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of World Nuclear Protective Clothing Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
