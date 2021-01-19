Bid date, 2021-01-21 Bid Date 2021-01-21 Bid times 14.00-14.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Offerent Amount USD 10 billion Maximum Permitted Volume of Bids USD 4 billion from an individual institution Settlement Date 2021-01-25 Minimum Permitted Bid Volume 100 USD million per bid Maximum Allocation 40 per cent of the Offerend amount Allocation time Not later than 15.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Maturity Date 2021-04-19 Maximum Number of Bids 10 per individual institution Lowest Interest Supplement 0.25 percentage points Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 2021-01-19

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.