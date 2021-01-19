BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) announced today the tax reporting information for 2020 distributions on its Class A Stock and 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock (NASDAQ: BPYUP) as shown below.

         
    2020 TAX INFORMATION - BPYU Class A Stock 
   Total Box 1aBox 2aBox 3 
RecordPayableType of2020 DistributionTotal TaxableOrdinaryCapital GainNondividend 
DateDateDistributionPer ShareDistributionDividendsDistributionDistribution 
2/28/20203/31/2020Cash$0.332500$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.332500 
5/29/20206/30/2020Cash$0.332500$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.332500 
8/31/20209/30/2020Cash$0.332500$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.332500 
11/30/202012/31/2020Cash$0.332500$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.332500 
  TOTAL$1.330000$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$1.330000 
PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL0.00%0.00%0.00%100.00% 
         
         
    2020 TAX INFORMATION - BPYUP 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 
   Total Box 1aBox 2aBox 3 
RecordPayableType of2020 DistributionTotal TaxableOrdinaryCapital GainNondividend2021 Taxable
DateDateDistributionPer ShareDistributionDividendsDistributionDistributionDistribution
12/13/20191/1/2020Cash$0.3984375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.3984375N/A
3/15/20204/1/2020Cash$0.3984375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.3984375N/A
6/15/20207/1/2020Cash$0.3984375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.3984375N/A
9/15/202010/1/2020Cash$0.3984375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.3984375N/A
12/15/20201/1/2021Cash$0.3984375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.3984375
  TOTAL$1.9921875$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$1.593750$0.3984375
PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL0.00%0.00%0.00%100.00% 
 

Participants should refer to their Federal Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2021. Registered holders of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. should contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC at (800) 937-5449 for further information while beneficial owners should contact their broker with any questions pertaining to their tax forms.

Pertinent forms 8937 were published on the company website: bpy.brookfield.com/bpyu.

Taxability of the 2020 distributions is not necessarily indicative of future distributions.

