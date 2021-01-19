BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) announced today the tax reporting information for 2020 distributions on its Class A Stock and 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock (NASDAQ: BPYUP) as shown below.
|2020 TAX INFORMATION - BPYU Class A Stock
|Total
|Box 1a
|Box 2a
|Box 3
|Record
|Payable
|Type of
|2020 Distribution
|Total Taxable
|Ordinary
|Capital Gain
|Nondividend
|Date
|Date
|Distribution
|Per Share
|Distribution
|Dividends
|Distribution
|Distribution
|2/28/2020
|3/31/2020
|Cash
|$0.332500
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.332500
|5/29/2020
|6/30/2020
|Cash
|$0.332500
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.332500
|8/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|Cash
|$0.332500
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.332500
|11/30/2020
|12/31/2020
|Cash
|$0.332500
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.332500
|TOTAL
|$1.330000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$1.330000
|PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2020 TAX INFORMATION - BPYUP 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
|Total
|Box 1a
|Box 2a
|Box 3
|Record
|Payable
|Type of
|2020 Distribution
|Total Taxable
|Ordinary
|Capital Gain
|Nondividend
|2021 Taxable
|Date
|Date
|Distribution
|Per Share
|Distribution
|Dividends
|Distribution
|Distribution
|Distribution
|12/13/2019
|1/1/2020
|Cash
|$0.3984375
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.3984375
|N/A
|3/15/2020
|4/1/2020
|Cash
|$0.3984375
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.3984375
|N/A
|6/15/2020
|7/1/2020
|Cash
|$0.3984375
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.3984375
|N/A
|9/15/2020
|10/1/2020
|Cash
|$0.3984375
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.3984375
|N/A
|12/15/2020
|1/1/2021
|Cash
|$0.3984375
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.3984375
|TOTAL
|$1.9921875
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$1.593750
|$0.3984375
|PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
Participants should refer to their Federal Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2021. Registered holders of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. should contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC at (800) 937-5449 for further information while beneficial owners should contact their broker with any questions pertaining to their tax forms.
Pertinent forms 8937 were published on the company website: bpy.brookfield.com/bpyu.
Taxability of the 2020 distributions is not necessarily indicative of future distributions.
Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPYU”) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (“BPY”) one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.
Brookfield Property Partners owns and operates iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpyu.
Brookfield Contact:
Matthew Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (212) 417-7488 / Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com
Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Brook logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: