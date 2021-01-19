New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957531/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.7% over the period 2020-2027. Nanoparticles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$23.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Embolization Particles segment is readjusted to a revised 24.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR



The Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957531/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Nanoparticles (Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Nanoparticles (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Embolization Particles (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Embolization Particles (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 8: United States Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and

2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Market for Novel Drug Delivery Systems

(NDDS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 12: Japanese Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 14: Chinese Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 18: European Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market in France

by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: French Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: German Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italian Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 24: Italian Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Novel Drug Delivery Systems

(NDDS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: United Kingdom Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS)

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:

2020-2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS)

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 32: Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957531/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001