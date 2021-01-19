Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Vents Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive vents market and it is poised to grow by $1.30 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on automotive vents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of automotive electronics, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and growth of automotive industry in emerging economies.



The automotive vents market analysis includes component segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the advances in membrane technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive vents market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward automatic transmission and increasing implementation of stringent emission norms in various countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on automotive vents market covers the following areas:

Automotive vents market sizing

Automotive vents market forecast

Automotive vents market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive vents market vendors that include CARY PRODUCTS COMPANY INC., Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd., Interstate Specialty Products Inc. , LTI Atlanta, NOVARES, Pan Asian Microvent Tech(Changzhou)Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.. Also, the automotive vents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive electrical motors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CARY PRODUCTS COMPANY INC.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Filtration Group Corp.

Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd.

Interstate Specialty Products Inc.

LTI Atlanta

NOVARES

Pan Asian Microvent Tech (Changzhou) Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/houguy

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900