CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 JANUARY 2021, at 5.30 p.m.

Consti Plc: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Consti Plc ("Consti") has received an announcement from Wipunen varainhallinta Oy on 19 January 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the number of Consti shares and votes owned by Wipunen varainhallinta Oy exceeded five (5) per cent of the share capital of Consti on 18 January 2021.

Total position of Wipunen varainhallinta Oy subject to the notification:





% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 5.73 % 5.73 % 7.858.267 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000178256 450.000 5.73 % SUBTOTAL A 450.000 5.73 %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation as contained in the notification:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or

legal entity:



Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting

rights through

financial instruments Total of both Wipunen varainhallinta Oy 5.73 % 450.000 Ilkka Herlin 87.8 % of shares and 94.7 % of voting rights

Consti Plc

Further information:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

