Covina CA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising popularity of cost-effective lighting, increasing popularity of smart buildings, and growing acceptance of automated systems. The advantages of PoE include time and cost savings, flexibility, safety, reliability, and scalability.
The global power over ethernet lighting market accounted for US$ 256.2 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 5483.2 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 36.2%.
The report "Global Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market, By Offering (Hardware, and Software and Service), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Economic Network Infrastructure
PoE network offers a more economical solution compared to traditional cabling network as it is a single integrated power and data cabling system. Apart from an economic component such as installation cost, PoE also offers affordability in terms of maintenance. PoE infrastructure requires only one licensed electrician who can install and maintain the entire PoE network. This reduces the overall cost resulting in higher payback in the projects. According to a study conducted by Cisco, connections with electrical cabling for AC current are 20% extra expensive than PoE-based system. Thus, cost-saving benefits of the PoE network is expected to drive the growth of the global power over Ethernet lighting market during the forecast period.
Network Expansion Capabilities
PoE provides a future proof network option as it can accommodate the network growth and the integration of the next generation of devices through connector interfaces that lie across the network. This, deployment of future devices via an established network is effectively reducing the time and expansion cost coupled with ease of integration. For instance, WAPs, Li-Fi, smart sensor and the ever-increasing Internet of things devices (IoT) can be easily incorporated in the PoE network. These next-generation applications are used for integrated building management systems are projected to surge in demand driving the growth of the global Power over Ethernet Lighting market during the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market”, By Offering (Hardware, and Software and Service), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global power over ethernet lighting market includes Signify (Philips Lighting), Hubbell Incorporated, Innovative Lighting (GENISYS), Deco Lighting, Ideal Industries, Inc. (Cree), Eaton Corp., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg (Waldmann Lighting), H.E. Williams, NAME Energy Group (MHT Lighting), Ubiquity Networks, and ALLNET GmbH.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
