New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-vascular Stents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957527/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gastrointestinal Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$529.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pulmonary Stents segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $302.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Non-vascular Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$302.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$253.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Urology Stents Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Urology Stents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$329.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$462.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$159.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957527/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Non-vascular Stents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-vascular
Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pulmonary Stents
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pulmonary Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Urology Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Urology Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Urology Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Non-vascular Stents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-vascular Stents
by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-vascular
Stents by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary
Stents, Urology Stents and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-vascular
Stents by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary
Stents, Urology Stents and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-vascular
Stents by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary
Stents, Urology Stents and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: China Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Non-vascular Stents Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-vascular
Stents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-vascular
Stents by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary
Stents, Urology Stents and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Non-vascular
Stents by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary
Stents, Urology Stents and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 35: France Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Non-vascular
Stents by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary
Stents, Urology Stents and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular Stents
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Non-vascular
Stents by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary
Stents, Urology Stents and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Non-vascular Stents
by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: UK Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular Stents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Non-vascular Stents by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents,
Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-vascular
Stents by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary
Stents, Urology Stents and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular
Stents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Non-vascular Stents by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents,
Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents
by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular
Stents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Non-vascular Stents by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents,
Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Non-vascular Stents
by Application - Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents,
Urology Stents and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Non-vascular
Stents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urology Stents and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957527/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: