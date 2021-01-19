BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powering through with resilience after a year of unanticipated change, Women in Agribusiness (WIA) has announced a full lineup of events and offerings for 2021. Save the date for the 10th anniversary Women in Agribusiness Summit on September 21-23, engage in industry discussions during the just-added focused topic WIA Meet Ups, and search job opportunities on the new WIA Career Connector.

“Like so many others, we had to pivot and reinvent our business model in 2020 to include virtual events and gatherings, but we are excited to meet 2021 head-on with plans for some in-person events, while at the same time perfecting our remote offerings,” said Joy O’Shaughnessy, event director and chief operating officer of HighQuest Group, the parent company of Women in Agribusiness.

The annual Women in Agribusiness Summit in the U.S., which started in 2012, is renowned for annually convening close to 1,000 of the country’s female agribusiness decision-makers, with 30 percent at the CEO/executive level and another 25 percent at department management level (see graphic). The 2021 conference promises an expert speaking faculty, coverage of the most pressing issues in the agribusiness sector and unrivaled networking opportunities – whether virtual or in-person. “In keeping with our mission to foster a year-round community for WIA attendees, we have added focused topic WIA Meet Ups this year, which provide a night of networking from the comfort of your own home, while making new contacts and building business relationships,” said O’Shaughnessy.

2021 WIA Meet Up Schedule (first quarter – U.S.)

Admission to these virtual gatherings is free to WIA members (US$10 for non-members), and one can join and register here: womeninag.com/membership.

New Career Connector

In keeping with opening new doors within the ag sector, Women in Agribusiness has introduced the WIA Career Connector. The multi-tiered website offers opportunities for both employers and job seekers in its goal to connect talent with opportunity. Visitors to the site – careers.womeninag.com – can post new jobs, examine featured jobs, search by candidate, and get assistance with resume creation, job interview skills and much more. The world’s largest food and ag companies are already using the WIA Career Connector, and its contents will be freely shared with the WIA community of over 10,000.

About Women in Agribusiness

Women in Agribusiness is a business unit of HighQuest Group, a global agribusiness consulting, events and media firm. The Women in Agribusiness initiative took root in 2012, and now includes WIA Membership, WIA Demeter Award of Excellence, Student Scholarships, WIA Career Connector, WIA Resource Center and the WIA Today blog . Learn more at womeninag.com.

