The global rubber gloves market size is expected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Rising government expenditures towards the healthcare industry across countries including Germany, Italy, India, Australia, and the U.K., is expected to drive the market over the forecasted period.



The market is driven by rising adoption in industries such as automotive, oil and gas, construction, cleanroom, metal and machinery, and chemicals to prevent injuries at workplaces. This can be attributed to the presence of stringent regulations in various countries towards workers safety, such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and high costs associated with workplace hazards.



The demand for rubber gloves is expected to rise, with growing concentration of industry players associated with the food and beverages industry, such as bakeries, packaged foods, and restaurants, towards making their products free from direct touch. This can be attributed to growing consumers awareness towards hygiene level of foods, and prevent infections caused due to spoilage, and mishandling of foods.



The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has resulted in increase in the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as gloves, masks, face shields, and gowns. Governments across various countries across the world are collaborating with rubber gloves manufacturers, to maintain proper supply in the market, and prevent further transmission of the virus.



Rubber Gloves Market Report Highlights

Natural rubber accounted for 41.2% of the global revenue share in 2019, on account of wide usage in medical and food and beverage industries, and useful properties including high elasticity and chemical resistance.

The disposable product segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its less cost and single use property that prevents transmission of pathogens from one patient to another during testing operations.

The powder-free type segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027, as they are ideal to be used in wet conditions and due to presence of strict mandates towards usage of powdered gloves, as they can cause skin allergies.

Europe accounted for revenue share of 34.8% in 2019, owing to high adoption rate in heavy duty industries, to prevent hand injuries and infection, and high demand in countries such as Italy, Ukraine, France, and Croatia, due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Strategies adopted by market participants include supply chain development, collaborations, value chain integration, and distribution network expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Framework

3.6. Rubber Gloves Market-Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Rubber Gloves Market

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.7.3. Major Strategic Alliances

3.7.3.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.7.3.2. Joint Ventures



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Rubber Gloves Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Rubber Gloves Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Natural Gloves/Latex

5.3. Nitrile

5.4. Neoprene



Chapter 6. Rubber Gloves Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Rubber Gloves Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Physical

6.3. Online



Chapter 7. Rubber Gloves Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Rubber Gloves Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Powdered

7.3. Powder-Free



Chapter 8. Rubber Gloves Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Rubber Gloves Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

8.2. Disposable

8.3. Durable



Chapter 9. Rubber Gloves Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Rubber Gloves Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

9.2. Medical & Healthcare

9.3. Automotive

9.4. Oil & Gas

9.5. Food & Beverage

9.6. Metal & Machinery

9.7. Chemical & Petrochemical

9.8. Pharmaceutical

9.9. Cleanroom

9.10. Others



Chapter 10. Rubber Gloves Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

10.2. Rubber Gloves Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

11.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

11.3. Strategic Framework

11.4. Public Companies

11.5. Private Companies



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Ansell Ltd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Unigloves (UK) Limited

The Glove Company

MAPA Professional

Adenna LLC

MCR Safety

Atlantic Safety Products, Inc.

Globus (Shetland) Ltd

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc.

