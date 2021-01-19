Fort Worth, TX, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that its gross revenue for its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., in 2020 was approximately $5.1 million (unaudited), topping the total gross revenue for the full year of 2019 of $3.8 million.



“I am very pleased to let our investors know about this achievement, especially since 2020 has been such a difficult year for business,” said Marc Johnson, CEO. “Our sales in our uniform division, a key part of the Company, dropped by more than $500,000 in 2020 as schools and institutions were impacted by COVID-19. Despite this, our team rallied for a solid sales performance.”

“We have stayed engaged with and increased sales with existing customers,” said Mr. Johnson. “A key aspect of this is continually offering new products. The government uniform side of the business has continued to grow.”

“The combination of customer and other referrals, competitors going out of business, and advertising has facilitated an increase in revenue. Also, we have handled the additional volume of work by being more efficient,” Mr. Johnson stressed.

ADM Endeavors, Inc. sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing items ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups with tens of thousands of products for customers to select from.

A Form 10-K for 2020 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with audited 2020 financial results. ADM Endeavors SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov .

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $3.8 million in 2019. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ADM Endeavors, Inc.

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584