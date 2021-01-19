Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breath Analyzers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global breath analyzers market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global breath analyzers market to grow with a CAGR of 26.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on breath analyzers market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on breath analyzers market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global breath analyzers market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global breath analyzers market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segments Covered

The global breath analyzers market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and end user.



The Global Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Sensor

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

Others

The Global Breath Analyzers Market by Application

Drug Abuse Detection

Alcohol Detection

Medical Applications

The Global Breath Analyzers Market by End User

Equipment Law Enforcement Agencies

Enterprises

Individuals

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the breath analyzers market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the breath analyzers market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global breath analyzers market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Breath Analyzers Market Highlights

2.2. Breath Analyzers Market Projection

2.3. Breath Analyzers Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Breath Analyzers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Breath Analyzers Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Breath Analyzers Market



4. Breath Analyzers Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

5.1. Fuel Cell Technology

5.2. Semiconductor Sensor

5.3. Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

5.4. Others



6. Global Breath Analyzers Market by Application

6.1. Drug Abuse Detection

6.2. Alcohol Detection

6.3. Medical Applications



7. Global Breath Analyzers Market by End User

7.1. Equipment Law Enforcement Agencies

7.2. Enterprises

7.3. Individuals



8. Global Breath Analyzers Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

8.1.2. North America Breath Analyzers Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Breath Analyzers Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Breath Analyzers Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

8.2.2. Europe Breath Analyzers Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Breath Analyzers Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Breath Analyzers Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

8.4.2. RoW Breath Analyzers Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Breath Analyzers Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Breath Analyzers Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Breath Analyzers Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. AK GlobalTech Corp

9.2.2. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

9.2.3. Toshiba Medical Systems

9.2.4. Alcovisor

9.2.5. Quest Products, Inc.

9.2.6. Lifeloc Technologies

9.2.7. Akers Biosciences, Inc.

9.2.8. Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp

9.2.9. EnviteC-Wismar GmbH

9.2.10. MPD, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnkebx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900