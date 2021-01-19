Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (7.62 x 39 mm, 23 x 115 mm), by Region (Asia Pacific, MEA, Central & South America) and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global small & medium caliber ammunition market size is projected to reach USD 12.74 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 4.2%.
Rise in arms and ammunition purchasing due to increasing geopolitical tensions is expected to drive the demand for small & medium caliber ammunition over the forecast period. Rising global incidences of armed conflicts and terrorism have driven the major key economies to strengthen their defenses including military, air force, and navy, which is expected to have a positive impact on product demand.
Moreover, geopolitical situation including cross-border insurgency and boundary disputes between the major economies around the world is likely to influence the market on a positive note over the projected years. Increasing demand for handguns for self-defense, local law-enforcement ammunition, and replacement of outdated ammunition with advanced ones are also some of the significant factors that are propelling the market growth.
Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Information Procurement
1.4 Information Analysis
1.5 Market Formulation and Data Visualization
1.6 Data Validation and Publishing
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market- Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1 Outsourcing & contract manufacturing trends
3.3 Key Weapon Programs Analysis
3.4 Trends Impacting Purchase Decisions
3.5 Country Wise List Of Small and Medium Caliber Weapons Systems
3.5.1 Bangladesh
3.5.2 Sri Lanka
3.5.3 Philippines
3.5.4 Malaysia
3.5.5 Indonesia
3.5.6 India
3.5.7 Egypt
3.5.8 Morocco
3.5.9 Algeria
3.5.10 Tunisia
3.5.11 Benin
3.5.12 Burkina Faso
3.5.13 Cameroon
3.5.14 Chile
3.5.15 Peru
3.6 Country Wise List Of Small and Medium Caliber Ammunitions Manufacturers
3.7 Regulatory Framework
3.7.1 Country Wise List of Gun Ownership Laws
3.8 Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition Trade Analysis
3.9 Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition - Market Dynamics
3.9.1 Market driver analysis
3.9.1.1 Rising Global military expenditure
3.9.1.2 Rising Terrorism and Political Violence
3.9.2 Market restraint analysis
3.9.2.1 Factors restraining the ammunition market in targeted economies
3.9.3 Industry challenges
3.9.3.1 Challenge of Arms & Ammunition Market Proliferation
3.9.4 Growth opportunity assessment
3.9.4.1 Rise of Stockpiling Trends
3.10 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market - Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.10.1 Industry analysis: Porter's
3.10.2 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market - Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
4.2 7.62 x 39 mm
4.3 7.62 x 54 mm
4.4 30 x 165 mm
4.5 23 x 115 mm
4.6 23 x 152 mm
4.7 12.7 x 108 mm
4.8 14.5 x 114 mm
Chapter 5 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market - Competitive Analysis
6.1 List of Key Competitor by Country
6.2 Key Mergers & Acquisition Analysis
6.3 Competition Categorization
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
Chapter 8 Recommendations
8.1 Recommendations on Market Entry by Economy
8.2 Key Economies with High Market Opportunity
8.2.1 India
8.2.2 Morocco
8.2.3 Algeria
8.2.4 Indonesia
8.3 Impact of Trade Regulations and Embargos
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4h3ue5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: