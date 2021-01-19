Prima Solutions, the leading French insurtech group for insurance and reinsurance professionals, announces the release of version 9.7 of its cloud-based P&C insurance product management and distribution platform, Prima P&C .

This new version, which was unveiled during the company’s users’ club in November, refines and puts the final touches on fleet contract management, offers a new slips module for managing P&C claims, introduces API connections, and integrates Prima Pilot into Prima P&C’s Distribution, Policy & Billing module.

“The Users’ Club 2020 online event, held last November, gave us the opportunity to demonstrate a comprehensive and harmonious solution for our customers. This global solution—and more specifically this new version of Prima P&C—benefits from all the new synergies we’ve created within Prima Solutions and with our customers, including team synergies, as well as process, technology, and usability synergies,” says Hugues Delannoy , President of Prima Solutions.

An extensive integration between Prima P&C’s Distribution, Policy & Billing module and Prima Pilot

Prima Pilot is the real-time piloting software for insurance activities from Prima Solutions that lowers management costs by automating the flow of operational data from different insurance company management tools.

Prima Pilot’s business piloting screens are currently integrated into the Distribution, Policy & Billing modules, which actively generate activities for Prima Pilot.

A new slips module for claims management

The new Slips module makes it easier to manage payments by grouping multiple payments or cash-ins involving the same beneficiary. This way, all financial movements generated by slips are recognized and processed automatically.

More detailed contractual management within Group contracts

Prima P&C version 9.7 puts the final touches on the fleet contract management module. This module supports all types of closed or open groups (e.g. automobile fleets, buildings, or livestock) and organizations (e.g. businesses, associations, or communities).

Within the traditional view of a contract’s installment dates, the status of future due dates with a deferred action—coming from an endorsement, draft endorsement, or draft renewal—can now be seen instantly, making the day-to-day management of policies and relationships with policyholders even easier.

Finally, with Prima P&C version 9.7, this module now lets you void newly subscribed contracts, which cancels and (if necessary) reverses all prior management actions on the contract.

Source: https://www.prima-solutions.com/en/news/prima-solutions-launches-prima-pc-9-7-for-increasingly-more-intuitive-and-efficient-management-of-pc-claims-contracts/