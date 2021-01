Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Services, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the technology, companies/organizations, R&D efforts, and potential solutions facilitated by quantum computing. The report provides global and regional forecasts as well as the outlook for quantum computing impact on infrastructure including hardware, software, applications, and services from 2021 to 2026. This includes the quantum computing market across major industry verticals.



While classical (non-quantum) computers make the modern digital world possible, there are many tasks that cannot be solved using conventional computational methods. This is because of limitations in processing power. For example, fourth-generation computers cannot perform multiple computations at one time with one processor. Physical phenomena at the nanoscale indicate that a quantum computer is capable of computational feats that are orders of magnitude greater than conventional methods.



This is due to the use of something referred to as a quantum bit (qubit), which may exist as a zero or one (as in classical computing) or may exist in two-states simultaneously (0 and 1 at the same time) due to the superposition principle of quantum physics. This enables greater processing power than the normal binary (zero only or one only) representation of data.



Whereas parallel computing is achieved in classical computers via linking processors together, quantum computers may conduct multiple computations with a single processor. This is referred to as quantum parallelism and is a major difference between hyper-fast quantum computers and speed-limited classical computers.



Quantum computing is anticipated to support many new and enhanced capabilities including:

Ultra-secure Data and Communications: Data is encrypted and also follow multiple paths through a phenomenon known as quantum teleportation

Super-dense Data and Communications: Significantly denser encoding will allow substantially more information to be sent from point A to point B

Target Audience:

ICT Service Providers

ICT Infrastructure Providers

Security Solutions Providers

Data and Computing Companies

Governments and NGO R&D Organizations

Select Report Findings:

The global market for QC hardware will exceed $7.1 billion by 2026

Leading application areas are simulation, optimization, and sampling

Managed services will reach $206 million by 2026 with CAGR of 44.2%

Key professional services will be deployment, maintenance, and consulting

QC based on superconducting (cooling) loops tech will reach $3.3B by 2026

Fastest growing industry verticals will be government, energy, and transportation

Report Benefits:

Market forecasts globally, regionally, and by opportunity areas for 2021 - 2026

Understand how quantum computing will accelerate growth of artificial intelligence

Identify opportunities to leverage quantum computing in different industry verticals

Understand challenges and limitations to deploying and operating quantum computing

Identify contribution of leading vendors, universities, and government agencies in R&D

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 Quantum Computing State of the Industry

3.2 Quantum Computing Technology Stack

3.3 Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence

3.4 Quantum Neurons

3.5 Quantum Computing and Big Data

3.6 Linear Optical Quantum Computing

3.7 Quantum Computing Business Model

3.8 Quantum Software Platform

3.9 Application Areas

3.10 Emerging Revenue Sectors

3.11 Quantum Computing Investment Analysis

3.12 Quantum Computing Initiatives by Country

3.12.1 USA

3.12.2 Canada

3.12.3 Mexico

3.12.4 Brazil

3.12.5 UK

3.12.6 France

3.12.7 Russia

3.12.8 Germany

3.12.9 Netherlands

3.12.10 Denmark

3.12.11 Sweden

3.12.12 Saudi Arabia

3.12.13 UAE

3.12.14 Qatar

3.12.15 Kuwait

3.12.16 Israel

3.12.17 Australia

3.12.18 China

3.12.19 Japan

3.12.20 India

3.12.21 Singapore



4.0 Quantum Computing Drivers and Challenges

4.1 Quantum Computing Market Dynamics

4.2 Quantum Computing Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Adoption in Aerospace and Defense Sectors

4.2.2 Growing investment of Governments

4.2.3 Emergence of Advance Applications

4.3 Quantum Computing Market Challenges



5.0 Quantum Computing Use Cases

5.1 Quantum Computing in Pharmaceuticals

5.2 Applying Quantum Technology to Financial Problems

5.3 Accelerate Autonomous Vehicles with Quantum AI

5.4 Car Manufacturers using Quantum Computing

5.5 Accelerating Advanced Computing for NASA Missions



6.0 Quantum Computing Value Chain Analysis

6.1 Quantum Computing Value Chain Structure

6.2 Quantum Computing Competitive Analysis

6.2.1 Leading Vendor Efforts

6.2.2 Start-up Companies

6.2.3 Government Initiatives

6.2.4 University Initiatives

6.2.5 Venture Capital Investments

6.3 Large Scale Computing Systems



7.0 Company Analysis

7.1 D-Wave Systems Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview:

7.1.2 Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Recent Development

7.2 Google Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview:

7.2.2 Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Recent Development

7.3 Microsoft Corporation

7.3.1 Company Overview:

7.3.2 Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Recent Development

7.4 IBM Corporation

7.4.1 Company Overview:

7.4.2 Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Recent Development

7.5 Intel Corporation

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Recent Development

7.6 Nokia Corporation

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Recent Developments

7.7 Toshiba Corporation

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Recent Development

7.8 Raytheon Company

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Recent Development

7.9 Other Companies

7.9.1 1QB Information Technologies Inc.

7.9.1.1 Company Overview

7.9.1.2 Recent Development

7.9.2 Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

7.9.2.1 Company Overview

7.9.2.2 Recent Development

7.9.3 QC Ware Corp.

7.9.3.1 Company Overview

7.9.3.2 Recent Development

7.9.4 MagiQ Technologies Inc.

7.9.4.1 Company Overview

7.9.5 Rigetti Computing

7.9.5.1 Company Overview

7.9.5.2 Recent Development

7.9.6 Anyon Systems Inc.

7.9.6.1 Company Overview

7.9.7 Quantum Circuits Inc.

7.9.7.1 Company Overview

7.9.7.2 Recent Development

7.9.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

7.9.8.1 Company Overview

7.9.8.2 Recent Development

7.9.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

7.9.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.9.2 Recent Development

7.9.10 NEC Corporation

7.9.10.1 Company Overview

7.9.10.2 Recent Development

7.9.11 SK Telecom

7.9.11.1 Company Overview

7.9.11.2 Recent Development

7.9.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.9.12.1 Company Overview

7.9.13 NTT Docomo Inc.

7.9.13.1 Company Overview

7.9.13.2 Recent Development

7.9.14 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

7.9.14.1 Company Overview

7.9.14.2 Recent Development

7.9.15 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

7.9.15.1 Company Overview

7.9.16 Airbus Group

7.9.16.1 Company Overview

7.9.16.2 Recent Development

7.9.17 Amgen Inc.

7.9.17.1 Company Overview

7.9.17.2 Recent Development

7.9.18 Biogen Inc.

7.9.18.1 Company Overview

7.9.18.2 Recent Development

7.9.19 BT Group

7.9.19.1 Company Overview

7.9.19.2 Recent Development

7.9.20 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

7.9.20.1 Company Overview

7.9.21 Volkswagen AG

7.9.21.1 Company Overview

7.9.21.2 Recent Development

7.9.22 KPN

7.9.22.1 Recent Development

7.10 Ecosystem Contributors

7.10.1 Agilent Technologies

7.10.2 Artiste-qb.net

7.10.3 Avago Technologies

7.10.4 Ciena Corporation

7.10.5 Eagle Power Technologies Inc

7.10.6 Emcore Corporation

7.10.7 Enablence Technologies

7.10.8 Entanglement Partners

7.10.9 Fathom Computing

7.10.10 Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH

7.10.11 Atom Computing

7.10.12 Black Brane Systems

7.10.13 Delft Circuits

7.10.14 EeroQ

7.10.15 Everettian Technologies

7.10.16 EvolutionQ

7.10.17 H-Bar Consultants

7.10.18 Horizon Quantum Computing

7.10.19 ID Quantique (IDQ)

7.10.20 InfiniQuant

7.10.21 IonQ

7.10.22 ISARA

7.10.23 KETS Quantum Security

7.10.24 Magiq

7.10.25 MDR Corporation

7.10.26 Nordic Quantum Computing Group (NQCG)

7.10.27 Oxford Quantum Circuits

7.10.28 Post-Quantum (PQ Solutions)

7.10.29 ProteinQure

7.10.30 PsiQuantum

7.10.31 Q&I

7.10.32 Qasky

7.10.33 QbitLogic

7.10.34 Q-Ctrl

7.10.35 Qilimanjaro Quantum Hub

7.10.36 Qindom

7.10.37 Qnami

7.10.38 QSpice Labs

7.10.39 Qu & Co

7.10.40 Quandela

7.10.41 Quantika

7.10.42 Quantum Benchmark Inc.

7.10.43 Quantum Circuits Inc. (QCI)

7.10.44 Quantum Factory GmbH

7.10.45 QuantumCTek

7.10.46 Quantum Motion Technologies

7.10.47 QuantumX

7.10.48 Qubitekk

7.10.49 Qubitera LLC

7.10.50 Quintessence Labs

7.10.51 Qulab

7.10.52 Qunnect

7.10.53 QuNu Labs

7.10.54 River Lane Research (RLR)

7.10.55 SeeQC

7.10.56 Silicon Quantum Computing

7.10.57 Sparrow Quantum

7.10.58 Strangeworks

7.10.59 Tokyo Quantum Computing (TQC)

7.10.60 TundraSystems Global Ltd.

7.10.61 Turing

7.10.62 Xanadu

7.10.63 Zapata Computing

7.10.64 Accenture

7.10.65 Atos Quantum

7.10.66 Baidu

7.10.67 Northrop Grumman

7.10.68 Quantum Computing Inc.

7.10.69 Keysight Technologies

7.10.70 Nano-Meta Technologies

7.10.71 Optalysys Ltd.



8.0 Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

8.1.1 Quantum Computing Market by Infrastructure

8.1.1.1 Quantum Computing Market by Hardware Type

8.1.1.2 Quantum Computing Market by Application Software Type

8.1.1.3 Quantum Computing Market by Service Type

8.1.1.3.1 Quantum Computing Market by Professional Service Type

8.1.2 Quantum Computing Market by Technology Segment

8.1.3 Quantum Computing Market by Industry Vertical

8.1.4 Quantum Computing Market by Region

8.1.4.1 North America Quantum Computing Market by Infrastructure, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country

8.1.4.2 European Quantum Computing Market by Infrastructure, Technology, and Industry Vertical

8.1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Quantum Computing Market by Infrastructure, Technology, and Industry Vertical

8.1.4.4 Middle East & Africa Quantum Computing Market by Infrastructure, Technology, and Industry Vertical

8.1.4.5 Latin America Quantum Computing Market by Infrastructure, Technology, and Industry Vertical



9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



10.0 Appendix: Quantum Computing and Classical HPC

10.1 Next Generation Computing

10.2 Quantum Computing vs. Classical High-Performance Computing

10.3 Artificial Intelligence in High Performance Computing

10.4 Quantum Technology Market in Exascale Computing

