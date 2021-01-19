Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Technologies Assessment of the US Wavelength Services Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research study examines the US market for wavelength services from 2019 to 2025. The revenue analysis in the study is separated into retail (sales to enterprises) and wholesale (sales to communication service providers, system integrators, content providers, cloud service providers, and resellers), with additional breakouts by transport length and speed.



Wavelength services in this study include all native wave services:

2.5 Gbps and 10 Gbps, and 1 GigE, 10GE, and 100GE Ethernet services offered over waves. Most service providers in the US market offer transparent wave services, where the service is protocol-independent, allowing customers to run any protocol over the waves. Protocols that are typically run on native wavelength services are Enterprise Systems Connection (ESCON), Fiber Connection (FICON), Fiber Distributed Data Interface (FDDI), Fiber Channel, Digital Video, GigE, 10 Gbps LAN PHY and WAN PHY, and Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET) OC-48 and OC-192. Some service providers categorize their wave services depending on the application that is being run on the waves.



The wavelength services market will continue to witness single-digit growth rates throughout the forecast period because of exponential bandwidth demand from wholesale and retail customers. Ethernet over waves (EoW) continues to influence the market growth, with almost all service providers interviewed for the study confirming that the majority of their sales in the past year have been for EoW circuit, versus native or transparent waves.



Cloud service providers represent a growing segment of opportunity for wavelength services, especially the 10GE and 100GE speeds. The industry is divided on where to include this customer segment (whether as wholesale or retail), since cloud service providers buy like wholesale customers in terms of volumes but behave like a retail or business customer in terms of the high-touch sales process. In this report, revenue from cloud service providers are included in the wholesale segment.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Wavelength Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Growth Metrics

Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Wavelength Services Market

Wavelength Services Market Overview

Wavelength Services Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Wavelength Services Market

Wavelength Services Market Trends

Growth Drivers in the Wavelength Services Market

Growth Restraints in the Wavelength Services Market

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Transport Length

Revenue Forecast by Transport Length - Retail

Revenue Forecast by Transport Length - Wholesale

Revenue Forecast by Speed

Revenue Forecast by Speed - Retail

Revenue Forecast by Speed - Wholesale

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis

Market Share Analysis - Retail

Market Share Analysis - Wholesale

Market Share Analysis

Companies to Action SWOT Analysis

3. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Vertical Approach for Solution Customization

Growth Opportunity 2: Hybrid Networking for Digital Transformation

Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Encryption for Network Security

Growth Opportunity 4: Performance Management Solutions for User Control

Growth Opportunity 5: End-User Education for Wavelength Awareness

