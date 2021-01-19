Covina CA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing demand for long-term pain management among the geriatric population, large patient population base, adverse effects of pain medications, development of novel pain management device, established reimbursement scenario for spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices in developed countries, and high proven efficacy of pain management device for the treatment of chronic pain are driving the growth of the global market.
The global pain management devices market for US$ 2.25 billion in 2019 is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.5%.
The report "Global Pain Management Devices Market, By Product (Radiofrequency Ablation, Neurostimulation), By Application (Cancer, Neuropathic) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increasing cases of Chronic Cases
The increasing cases of chronic diseases is one of the key factors expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders, such as obesity and diabetes, has increased the demand for muscle and nerve stimulators, thereby augmenting the market growth. The rising cancer cases are expected to further increase product demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, orthopedic degenerative disorders, and rheumatoid arthritis, and a resultant rise in cases of chronic pain and inability to carry out routine tasks, will boost product demand.
Increase Demand for Pain Management Devices
increase in demand for pain management devices among the developing countries and rise in adoption of pain management devices for management of chronic pain are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, untapped potential offered by developing economies present lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Pain Management Devices Market”, By Product (Radiofrequency Ablation, Neurostimulation), By Application (Cancer, Neuropathic) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented on the basis of is segmented based on the specialty, end user and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global bed head panel products market includes includes Precision UK Ltd.; Hill-Rom Services, Inc.; Novair Medical; Amcaremed Medical; Amico Group of Companies; DrAger; BIOLUME; BeaconMedaes; Silbermann; INMED.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
