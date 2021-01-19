Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Insulated Panels Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global structural insulated panels market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global structural insulated panels market to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on structural insulated panels market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on structural insulated panels market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global structural insulated panels market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global structural insulated panels market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The increasing demand for affordable and energy-efficient housings

2) Restraints

Pricing is more than traditional panels

3) Opportunities

Rapidly growing building technology and growth in infrastructure activities

Segment Covered

The global structural insulated panels market is segmented on the basis of product, and application.



The Global Structural insulated panels market by Product

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Glass Wool

The Global Structural insulated panels market by Application

Walls & Floors

Cold Storage

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the structural insulated panels market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the structural insulated panels market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global structural insulated panels market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Structural Insulated Panels Market Highlights

2.2. Structural Insulated Panels Market Projection

2.3. Structural Insulated Panels Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Structural Insulated Panels Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Structural Insulated Panels Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Structural Insulated Panels Market



4. Structural Insulated Panels Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Structural Insulated Panels Market by Product

5.1. Polystyrene

5.2. Polyurethane

5.3. Glass Wool



6. Global Structural Insulated Panels Market by Application

6.1. Walls & Floors

6.2. Cold Storage



7. Global Structural Insulated Panels Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Structural Insulated Panels Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Structural Insulated Panels Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Structural Insulated Panels Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Structural Insulated Panels Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Structural Insulated Panels Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Structural Insulated Panels Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Structural Insulated Panels Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Structural Insulated Panels Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Structural Insulated Panels Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Structural Insulated Panels Market by Product

7.4.2. RoW Structural Insulated Panels Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Structural Insulated Panels Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Dana Group

8.2.2. Kingspan Group

8.2.3. Italpannelli SRL

8.2.4. The Murus Company

8.2.5. Eagle Panel Systems, Inc

8.2.6. Alubel SpA

8.2.7. Marcegaglia SpA

8.2.8. NCI Building Systems

8.2.9. Nucor Building Systems

8.2.10. PFB Corporation



