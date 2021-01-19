Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casing and Cementation Hardware Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global crude oil production is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1.65% in the forecast period of 2020-2025. Increasing upstream activities in regions like Middle-East and the United States are driving the need for casing and cementation hardware.
An increase in exploration activities in the shale reservoir and deepwater reservoirs are also driving the market in the forecast period. On the other hand, the global decline in crude oil prices and the shift towards renewable energy can limit the upstream activities in the forecast period and restrain market growth.
Key Market Trends
Casing Hardware to Dominate the Market
Successful casing installation requires several tools and equipment like floating equipment, stage tools, centralizers, scratchers, casings, liners, and others.
Middle-East and Africa to Witness Significant Growth
Pars Oil and Gas company is expected to develop phases 13 and 14 of South Pars gas field in 2020. Thirty-eight new wells in phase 13 and 44 new wells in phase 14 are to be drilled, which will require casing hardware for completion work in the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The casing and cementation hardware market is moderately fragmented. Some of the major companies operating in the market include National-Oilwell Varco, Inc., Halliburton Company, Weatherford International plc, Vallourec S.A, and Baker Hughes Company.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Casing Hardware
5.1.2 Cementation Hardware
5.2 Location of Deployment
5.2.1 Offshore
5.2.2 Onshore
5.3 Geogrpahy
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Halliburton Company
6.3.2 Weatherford International plc
6.3.3 Vallourec S.A
6.3.4 Baker Hughes Company
6.3.5 National-Oilwell Varco, Inc
6.3.6 SLEDGEHAMMER OIL TOOLS PVT
6.3.7 Centek Group
6.3.8 Summit Casing Equipment
6.3.9 Tenaris SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99502q
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: