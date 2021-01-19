Wan Kim joined the North Texas Food Bank board in the fall of 2020 and kicked off the partnership between Smoothie King and the charity with a $50,000 donation.

Dallas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smoothie King, the Dallas-based smoothie company inspiring guests to live healthy and active lifestyles across the world, has partnered with the North Texas Food Bank to host a fundraiser at Smoothie King locations in the Dallas area. From January 18 to January 31, guests will have the opportunity to donate either $1 or $5 at checkout to show their support.

One in six people in North Texas is food insecure and doesn’t know where his or her next meal is coming from. Every $1 helps provide three nutritious meals for hungry children, seniors and families in the community

“We are proud to partner with the North Texas Food Bank to feed nutritious meals to those in need,” said Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King and North Texas Food Bank board member. “I believe that no child or family should go hungry and providing nutritious meals to them fits perfectly with what our brand stands for. With this fundraiser, we hope to raise funds that will allow the North Texas Food Bank to feed hungry people well into 2021.”

Kim joined the North Texas Food Bank board in the fall of 2020 and kicked off the partnership between Smoothie King and the charity with a $50,000 donation. The purpose of the current fundraiser at select Smoothie King locations is not only to help financially support the organization, but also to increase awareness that hunger and food insecurity is a year-round issue.

With this partnership, Smoothie King is aiding North Texas Food Bank’s cause while simultaneously fulfilling its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey.

“The North Texas Food Bank team is thrilled to have Wan Kim join us on our board of directors,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “With just a few months on the board he has already made a tremendous impact, he is committed to helping the NTFB meet our fundraising goals and this fundraising partnership is a perfect example of his tenacity for our mission. We are thankful to the Smoothie King team for championing our mission.”

For more information and to contribute to the cause, please visit www.NTFB.org/SmoothieKing.

ABOUT THE NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 97 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13- county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No.14 overall on the “2020 Franchise 500” list and debuted on the “Inc. 5000” list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com.

For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

