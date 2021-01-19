Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing adoption of low-cost, flexible packaging aids.
Shifting focus towards bio-based PSAs, the recovering construction industry in Europe is likely to act as an opportunity. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in a country such as India, China, etc.
Key Market Trends
Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market
Emulsion-based PSAs are widely used for packaging labels, opaque labels, adhesive films, graphic films, and tapes, owing to their holding power and shear resistivity.
China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region
The emulsion-based PSA market in China is experiencing healthy growth, mirroring the manufacturing industry of the country. The growing economy of China is being supported by ample construction activities.
Competitive Landscape
The emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives market is consolidated. Some of the major players include 3M, Arkema Group, Dow, H.B Fuller Company, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, amongst others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Low-cost, Flexible Packaging Aids
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations regarding VOC Emission
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Acrylic
5.1.2 PVA (polyvinyl acetate)
5.1.3 EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate)
5.1.4 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Labels
5.2.2 Films
5.2.3 Tapes
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Construction
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Packaging
5.3.4 Medical
5.3.5 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 American Biltrite Inc.
6.4.3 APEC, Ltd (Advanced Polymer Emulsion Company)
6.4.4 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
6.4.5 Ashland Inc.
6.4.6 Avery Dennison Corporation
6.4.7 Dow
6.4.8 Drytac Corporation
6.4.9 Dyna-tech Adhesives
6.4.10 Franklin International Inc.
6.4.11 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.12 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.13 Master Bond
6.4.14 Momentive
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Shifting Focus towards Bio-based PSAs
7.2 Recovering Construction Industry in Europe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jfrll
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: