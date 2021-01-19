Converse, IN, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following their own example set in April of last year, community banks, including Converse, IN based First Farmers Bank & Trust, have initiated a comprehensive communication and application strategy for the most recent round of the PPP lending program. “It is absolutely imperative that we have the most responsive communication process and up to date information available as the specifics of these programs are released “, Cary Mawbey, Chief Commercial Officer, First Farmers Bank & Trust. Community banks like First Farmers Bank & Trust have been the torch bearers on these processes since the signing of the Cares Act and have differentiated themselves from both multinational banks and credit unions in being the most innovative and efficient in providing funding to commercial businesses throughout the country. As the directional guidance is received from the SBA, the application processes and informational updates are posted on specific section of the First Farmers Bank & Trust website and sent to all prospective clients who have expressed interest in the programs. Those clients and prospects that would like to be added to this list should contact local FFBT representatives or email SBAPPP@ffbt.com. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR. First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.

Tade J Powell First Farmers Financial Corporation 765-293-4162 tade.powell@ffbt.com