Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of Vendors of Cyber-Security Solutions for SMBs: Telecoms Operator Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an assessment of 23 security vendors by telecoms operators. This report provides an assessment of security vendors by telecoms operators. Its focus is on cyber-security products sold to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) (that is, companies with up to 1000 employees). The report also provides recommendations for security vendors on how they can increase their business with telecoms operators and can help telecoms operators to select security vendor partners. It is based on a survey of 34 telecoms operators.

The survey was completed in 3Q 2020. The full set of questions, and an overview of the operators sampled, is in the appendix.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

  • How do telecoms operators rate security vendors on the following measures:
    • overall impression
    • product portfolio and quality
    • pricing
    • ease of doing business with?
  • How do security vendors compare to their peers?
  • How can security vendors increase their business with telecoms operators?

This report provides:

  • an overview of how telecoms operators rate 23 security vendors on the following measures:
    • overall impression
    • product portfolio and quality
    • pricing
    • ease of doing business with
  • details of how security vendors compare to their peers
  • suggestions for how security vendors can increase their business with telecoms operators

Who Should Read this Report

Security vendors':

  • strategy teams
  • sales teams that target telecoms operators
  • marketing divisions.

Telecoms operators':

  • strategy teams
  • product managers
  • heads of enterprise/business/SME/SMB
  • heads of security.

Companies Mentioned

  • Avast
  • Barracuda Networks
  • Bitdefender
  • BlackBerry
  • Carbon Black (VMware)
  • Check Point
  • Cisco
  • CrowdStrike
  • ESET
  • F-Secure
  • FireEye
  • Fortinet
  • Kaspersky Lab
  • McAfee
  • Microsoft
  • NetScout
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Panda Security
  • SonicWall
  • Sophos
  • Symantec (Broadcom)
  • Trend Micro
  • Webroot

