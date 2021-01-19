Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of Vendors of Cyber-Security Solutions for SMBs: Telecoms Operator Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an assessment of 23 security vendors by telecoms operators. This report provides an assessment of security vendors by telecoms operators. Its focus is on cyber-security products sold to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) (that is, companies with up to 1000 employees). The report also provides recommendations for security vendors on how they can increase their business with telecoms operators and can help telecoms operators to select security vendor partners. It is based on a survey of 34 telecoms operators.

The survey was completed in 3Q 2020. The full set of questions, and an overview of the operators sampled, is in the appendix.



How do telecoms operators rate security vendors on the following measures: overall impression product portfolio and quality pricing ease of doing business with?

How do security vendors compare to their peers?

How can security vendors increase their business with telecoms operators?

an overview of how telecoms operators rate 23 security vendors on the following measures: overall impression product portfolio and quality pricing ease of doing business with

details of how security vendors compare to their peers

suggestions for how security vendors can increase their business with telecoms operators

Security vendors':

strategy teams

sales teams that target telecoms operators

marketing divisions.

Telecoms operators':

strategy teams

product managers

heads of enterprise/business/SME/SMB

heads of security.

Executive summary

Analysis

Case studies

Appendix

Avast

Barracuda Networks

Bitdefender

BlackBerry

Carbon Black (VMware)

Check Point

Cisco

CrowdStrike

ESET

F-Secure

FireEye

Fortinet

Kaspersky Lab

McAfee

Microsoft

NetScout

Palo Alto Networks

Panda Security

SonicWall

Sophos

Symantec (Broadcom)

Trend Micro

Webroot

