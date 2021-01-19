New York , Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive Investors, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies.



- Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) (OTCPINK:PACXF) (FRA:2NKM) reports high-grade, widespread mineralization from first phase drilling at Sidace project, Red Lake click here

- GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) says it is preparing to launch additional features to its Sekur email and messaging security solution click here

- FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) partners with OneComply for US licensing strategy assistance click here

- NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) receives Bank Identification Number from Visa for its crypto-backed Visa Card in preparation for launch click here

- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) says subsidiary CannaCure in deal for distribution of CBD and THC pharmaceutical products in Brazil click here

- Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) (OTCQX:NTTHF) (FRA:NE2) produces improved battery-grade lithium carbonate from its pilot plant click here

- Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) (FRA:5RN1) beats production guidance for 2020 after record gold output click here

- Atlas Engineered Products Ltd (CVE:AEP) (OTCMKTS:APEUF) in acquisition of assets from ZyTech Building Systems' former Langley location click here

- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) reveals it has sold a fourth CO2 Delivery Solutions Commercial Installation to a Canadian licensed cultivator click here

- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) finalizes integration of major cryptocurrencies into its contactless payments platform click here

