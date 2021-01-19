



Executive management of SMKG believes that recent market conditions have created the right economy for Digital Transformation in both FinTech & PayTech solutions, which the company’s 16 proprietary marketplace technologies continue to perform

New York, NY, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- At SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG), some of our managed partnerships offer the Fintech market significant value in PayTech solutions for EMV MPOS, Ethereum Blockchain Issuing & Cross-border Treasury FX payments to name a few.

Link: Managed Solutions (smartcardmarketingsystems.com)

The company, a strategic Intellectual Property FinTech & PayTech accelerator, is a specialized portfolio of proprietary Intellectual Property platforms in Ecommerce, Cloud and Mobility which optimizes the path to Digital Transformation and Virtualization.

Massimo Barone, CEO of SMKG, stated, “We look forward to continued development in Shareholder and Investor value. Key differentiation between SMKG and many accelerators or tech incubators which are focused on investing in different Start-ups taking equity positions, it is our mission to develop our own tech portfolio for key markets and industries with the inclusion of strategic managed partnerships to maximize present and future value.”

The company provides a strategic Investor Presentation for 2021 guidance. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hi2U6hEjyew&feature=youtu.be

In addition, the company has commenced its process with the auditors to complete the 2020 year period, and will provide updates to the completion.

