Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds.

Total demand amounted to ISK 6,680m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 4,460m at a yield of 2.99%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 6,680m ranging from 2.94% - 3.08%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 10,840m.

Trading is expected to commence on 26 January 2021 on Nasdaq Iceland.