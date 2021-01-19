Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds.
Total demand amounted to ISK 6,680m.
The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 4,460m at a yield of 2.99%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 6,680m ranging from 2.94% - 3.08%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 10,840m.
Trading is expected to commence on 26 January 2021 on Nasdaq Iceland.
For further information: Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is.
Islandsbanki hf.
Kópavogur, ICELAND
