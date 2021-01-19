Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 11/01/2021 – 16/01/2021:

Date and time of disposal

 		Incentive Stock Option PlanNumber of disposed sharesExercise price (€)
11/01/2021 9:00ISOP 20159.00017,289
11/01/2021 9:09ISOP 20171.00025,500
11/01/2021 10:56ISOP 20156.00017,289
11/01/2021 10:57ISOP 20153.00017,289
11/01/2021 16:41ISOP 201525019,502
12/01/2021 9:07ISOP 201750025,500
12/01/2021 10:44ISOP 201550017,289
12/01/2021 13:10ISOP 20164.00016,632
12/01/2021 15:09ISOP 20142.50016,143
13/01/2021 9:07ISOP 201650016,632
13/01/2021 9:07ISOP 20161.00016,632
13/01/2021 9:07ISOP 20161.00016,632
13/01/2021 9:08ISOP 20151.00017,289
13/01/2021 9:08ISOP 201550017,289
13/01/2021 9:08ISOP 20151.00017,289
13/01/2021 9:08ISOP 20141.00016,143
13/01/2021 9:08ISOP 20164.00016,632
13/01/2021 10:35ISOP 20172.50025,500
14/01/2021 9:00ISOP 20161.00016,632
14/01/2021 9:13ISOP 20153.66517,289
14/01/2021 17:35ISOP 201637516,632
15/01/2021 9:00ISOP 20151.25017,289
15/01/2021 9:06ISOP 20152.00017,289
15/01/2021 9:06ISOP 201550017,289
15/01/2021 9:06ISOP 201650016,632
15/01/2021 9:06ISOP 20171.00025,500
15/01/2021 9:07ISOP 20171.00025,500
15/01/2021 9:07ISOP 20171.00025,500
15/01/2021 9:07ISOP 201525019,502
15/01/2021 12:47ISOP 20144.00016,143
15/01/2021 16:28ISOP 20173.50025,500

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe         +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck      +32 2 227 74 34                                   aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com