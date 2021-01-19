FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCQB: IAIC) today announced its shares of common stock were approved for listing on OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The shares will continue to trade under the symbol "IAIC" and trading on the OTCQB was effective at the opening of the market on Friday, January 15.



OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC, and it provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IAIC/overview.

“Upgrading our listing by moving to the OTCQB is intended to make trading our shares more efficient and broaden our exposure to a greater base of shareholders,” said Matt Sands, Acting Principal Financial Officer of Information Analysis. “Investors will now get an exchange-comparable experience with real-time quotes, thereby enhancing liquidity. While our shares have been quoted on OTC Pink for the last several years, we have always been a fully-reporting company. The upgrade to OTCQB is another step in our plan to enhance shareholder value.”

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. The Company is a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and securely extending their reach to the Cloud and more modern platforms.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Matt Sands, Acting Principal Financial Officer

(703) 293-7925

msands@infoa.com