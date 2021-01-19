Dallas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that veteran employment and labor litigator Tom Reddin has joined its Dallas office as a partner.

Previously a shareholder at Polsinelli, Reddin advises clients on the full range of employment and labor law, serving as lead trial counsel in all areas of employment litigation. For more than 30 years, he has tried cases filed under the antidiscrimination statutes (Titles VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Age Discrimination Act and the Equal Pay Act) and other employment-related statutes (FMLA, FLSA, OSHA, ERISA).

Reddin’s litigation practice includes pre-litigation counseling; risk and disputes management; and trials, hearings, and appeals before federal and state courts and other tribunals.

Reddin joins Josh Henderson (San Francisco and Los Angeles) and Ryan McCoy (Los Angeles) as the third employment and labor partner hired by Norton Rose Fulbright since March 2020.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, who is based in Dallas, said:

“Tom is an outstanding lawyer and provides additional employment and labor experience in Dallas. We see labor and employment in Dallas as a significant opportunity to expand our offering and better serve our ever-growing client base. We are very pleased that Tom has joined the law firm.”

Shauna Clark, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Chair, who also leads the firm’s US employment and labor practice, commented:

“With the global pandemic and the uncertainty it causes businesses, employment lawyers are in high demand. Tom’s practice covers the full spectrum of employment and labor law, and our clients will appreciate his ability to manage the numerous risks in the workplace today.”

Reddin, who also has experience with employee benefits, executive employment compensation and severance agreement matters, said:

“I am thrilled to be here. I have always admired Norton Rose Fulbright’s deep industry focus, as the firm’s lawyers understand their clients’ businesses inside and out. I represent energy, healthcare and financial clients who will benefit from the firm’s seamless ability to serve them in the US and around the world.”

Licensed to practice in Texas and Wisconsin, Reddin earned his JD from Marquette University Law School and his BA from Marquette University.

