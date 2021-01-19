HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that experts from Onit and Adobe will present on AI and contract management at the first session of 2021 for Legalweek(year). The CLE-eligible virtual discussion, scheduled for Tuesday, February 2, at 3:45 p.m. EST and titled “The Potential Impact of AI on Managing Contracts,” will center on the challenges of contract drafting and review and how AI and automation can address them.

The pandemic has underscored the growing need for efficiency and cost savings for corporate legal departments. Contract management is a process ripe for digital transformation, as manually reviewing and drafting contracts can take up to 70% of an in-house legal department’s time. When AI is properly and strategically applied, the results can be substantial. For example, in a recent study, new AI users became 35% more efficient with their time and 51.5% more productive and users discovered cost reductions of 33% related to contract processing.

A panel of experts will tackle this topic, examining the impact of AI and automation on contract lifecycle management. They’ll also discuss how lawyers can dramatically streamline many activities typical of contract work, such as redlining, comparing clauses to corporate standards and ensuring that fine details comply with corporate policy. The speakers include:

Stasha Jain, Vice President of Legal and Compliance for Onit, an attorney with extensive experience for organizations including Onit, ZS Associates, Hewitt Associates and Venture Law Group

Nick Whitehouse, General Manager of the Onit AI Center of Excellence, an AI expert focused on digital transformation for legal organizations

Jean Yang, Vice President of the Onit AI Center of Excellence, a technologist who began her career as a solicitor and was named the Emerging ICT Leader of the Year 2019

Letitia Hsu, CIPP/US, Associate Legal Counsel, Adobe Inc., in-house counsel within Adobe’s product legal group with experience in privacy, data security and intellectual property matters

Onit, AI and Contract Lifecycle Management



Onit recently launched two new AI-enabled technologies. Precedent, an artificial intelligence platform, reads, writes and reasons like a lawyer while automating and improving legal and business processes. ReviewAI uses artificial intelligence to quickly review, redline and edit all types of contracts. Nonlegal business users can automatically receive approved contracts via email or a self-service portal in less than two minutes. Lawyers and contract professionals can use the ReviewAI Word Add-in to automatically review, redline and edit contracts, including NDAs, MSAs, SOWs, purchase agreements, lease agreements and more against corporate standards. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit here.

Visit Onit During Legalweek(year)



Legalweek(year) attendees are invited to join exclusive demonstrations of Onit’s AI and automation technologies. Onit will be holding group and individual product demonstrations of ReviewAI and Precedent, as well as its solutions for Contract Lifecycle Management, Enterprise Legal Management and Legal Service Request. Email marketing@onit.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

