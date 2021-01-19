Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Target Drones Market is estimated to be worth USD 7.26 billion by 2027, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. The market is remarkably driven by surging adoption of the target VTOL or unmanned aerial vehicles and their augmenting application in spying, monitoring, command controlling & attacking circumstances. A higher investment in the military & defense intelligence sectors and technological development in the batteries and cameras have substantially helped in the market growth.

Additionally, rising incidences in the cross-border conflicts, asymmetry in the warfare, a higher inclination for the forthcoming combat preparation, and expanding the number of the existing firearm technology & updating them into highly advanced ones are some of the subordinate reasons behind the exponential market growth. The target drones are predicted to create colossal enforcement in the industry as several countries are extensively adopting the UAV or drone technologies to gain information about the crucial targeted places where human surveillance is difficult to reach.

The global market landscape of Target Drones is predicted to be highly competitive and consolidated due to the existence of several small, medium, and large corporations. During the projected timeframe, surging demand for technological advancement and varied product portfolio are anticipated to create enormous growth potential for the innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Microdrones, a German company, merged with Schübeler Technologies, in 2018. The merger assisted micro target drones to confer numerous novel aviation technologies and abilities for customers in unmanned vehicles.

The military sub-segment exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of Target Drones and its subsidiaries. The surging regard for UAV information carriers in the defense sector is expanding the market outreach. The Military sub-segment occupied a 78.6% share of the industry in 2019.

North America owing to its leading investment in the defense & homeland security budgets, especially in the United States, and higher development in the information technology & microelectronics industry is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

Key players in the market are The Boeing Company, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Skyrocket Toys LLC, Ltd, , Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), Aerix Drone, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Microdrones, and Prox Dynamics, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Target Drones Market on the basis of Payload, End-Users, Type, and Region:

Payload Outlook $1 Camera & Explosives Control Systems Tracking Systems Others

End-Users Outlook $1$1 Military Commercial

Type Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Fixed Wing Rotary Wing



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/target-drones-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia U.K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Israel Rest of MEA



