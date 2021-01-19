Eligible Homebuyers and Homeowners can receive up to $10,000 through FHLBank Atlanta Members
ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that funding for its 2021 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) Homeownership Set-aside Program is now available. The products within this program, previously referred to as Homeowner Assistance products, are designed to help eligible homebuyers and homeowners purchase or rehabilitate a home.
New for 2021, eligible homebuyers may receive maximum funding of up to $7,500 through the First-time Homebuyer product, an increase from the previous maximum of $5,000. Maximum funding through the Community Partners product is increased to $10,000 for 2021, up from the previous maximum of $7,500. The Community Partners product has also been expanded to include “essential workers,” as defined by relevant state or local government entities, and eligibility for the Community Rebuild and Restore product has been expanded to include COVID-19 related disasters as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Finally, a new Structured Partnership product has been created to leverage funding and operations platforms of federal, state, and local COVID-19 response efforts.
Since 1997, the AHP Homeownership Set-aside Program has provided more than $244.5 million in grant funding that has enabled more than 37,000 households to purchase or rehabilitate a home. In 2020 alone, FHLBank Atlanta member financial institutions delivered $18 million in home purchase and rehabilitation grant funding, leveraging more than $602 million in first mortgage financing to assist 3,184 households.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members – its shareholders and customers – are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $6.6 billion in AHP funds, assisting more than 957,000 households.
