Waterloo, Canada, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maplesoft™ today announced the release of Maple Learn™, a new online environment designed specifically for teaching and learning math and for solving math problems from high school to second year university. Maplesoft is the developer of the powerful math software Maple, which is used by mathematicians, educators, students, engineers, and scientists around the world. Maple Learn is an online version of Maple that is focused specifically on the needs of teaching and learning math. While today marks the official launch, over 5000 people have already used Maple Learn during its public beta this fall.

Instructors can use Maple Learn as an engaging environment that helps students learn math, whether they are in the classroom or involved in remote learning. Maple Learn provides great flexibility in problem-solving, allowing the educator to combine steps worked out by hand with computations performed by Maple Learn. This allows educators to focus their instruction time and students’ attention where it is needed most. In addition, instructors can create interactive explorations of mathematical expressions with a simple click of a button, enabling students to develop their conceptual understanding of concepts by watching the effects of changing parameters.

In addition to being a demonstration and problem-solving tool, educators can also provide illuminating graphs, computations, explanations, and interactive explorations all together in a single online document that is easy to share with their students. Users only need a web browser and internet connection to create, access, and interact with Maple Learn documents.

For students, Maple Learn provides an opportunity to solve a problem or create a graph instantly, such as when they are checking their homework, or to work out problems in the same way they would do on paper. When needed, students can then use Maple Learn to check individual steps to help them track down where they went wrong. And if they want more help, students can easily share their work with a classmate, tutor, or teacher. No matter where that person is located, they will be able to see everything the student has done, making it significantly easier to assist students who are at a physical distance.

Maple Learn is the latest member in the Maplesoft product family. Maplesoft’s flagship product, Maple, combines the world’s most powerful mathematics engine with an easy-to-use interface, a sophisticated programming language, education-specific features, and extensive connectivity and documentation tools. Students who initially use Maple Learn, with its exclusive focus on teaching and learning, will be able to transition to Maple if and when their needs grow. Complementary to both products is the free Maple Calculator App, which allows students to graph and solve problems on their phone, but also to move those problems into Maple or Maple Learn for deeper investigation.

“Maplesoft has worked with educators for over 30 years to develop software tools that support math education, and Maple Learn is a direct result of those discussions. Educators told us that, while Maple is a great tool for doing, teaching, and learning all sorts of math, some of their students found its very power and breadth overwhelming, especially in the early years of their studies. As a result, we created Maple Learn to be a variation of Maple that is exclusively focused on the needs of educators and students teaching and learning math in high school, two year and community college, and the first two years of university”, says Karishma Punwani, Director of Academic Product Management at Maplesoft. “Of course, in the face of the pandemic and the vast increase of remoting learning, an online environment is more important than ever, and we hope that students and teachers dealing with remote learning this year will find that Maple Learn makes their lives just a little bit easier.”

Anyone can sign up for a free Maple Learn account, which allows access to all functionality with limits on daily use. A Premium subscription, which is available for US$ 6.99/month, offers unlimited access. Instructors may be eligible for a free Premium account. For more information about Maple Learn, visit https://www.maplesoft.com/products/Learn.

