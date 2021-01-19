WACO, Texas , Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curves, one of the largest chains of fitness clubs for women in the world, is celebrating the first birthday of their at-home video-on-demand program, MyCurves On Demand, with the introduction of their new Virtual Group Coaching membership. The new MyCurves On Demand + Virtual Group Coaching combines an effective at-home fitness routine with the support and guidance of a live, virtual Curves coach to keep members accountable for achieving their health and fitness goals. Virtual Group Coaching sessions also create a fitness community that provides the connections and support members need as they make lifestyle changes.

“When COVID restrictions closed local Curves gyms around the world in the spring of 2020, MyCurves On Demand, which launched in January 2020, helped Curves members transition from their in-club gym experience to an at-home fitness routine,” said Krishea Holloway, President and CEO of Curves North America and Oceania. “Curves understands what women need in a fitness program, and we knew that, for many members, taking part in lifestyle coaching sessions led by a Curves Coach was key to their success. Curves new Virtual Group Coaching option adds that weekly human connection, providing members with both a coach - with the accountability that provides - and a community of other women working to live healthier, stronger lives.”

In addition to the introduction of Virtual Group Coaching, Curves is celebrating the one-year birthday of MyCurves On Demand with prizes and cash giveaways. Members who join MyCurves On Demand between January 13-February 13, through a local Curves club or online, will be eligible for a chance to win prizes including Curves merchandise and cash gift cards. For more details, follow the Curves Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Curves/ .

MyCurves On Demand streaming classes mimic the in-club experience using a resistance band (provided with most memberships) in place of the equipment found in clubs and are led by actual Curves Coaches, not fitness models – a distinction that separates Curves from other fitness brands. Curves members can stream their workout from any smart device. To view a sneak peek of a MyCurves On Demand workout, visit https://www.curves.com/mycurvesondemand/sneak-peek /sneak-peek .

“We know everyone has choices when it comes to fitness. Determining the right fitness routine for yourself is key to a stronger you,” said Holloway. “Curves on Demand introduced many women to a new fitness option from an established, trusted brand, but it’s important to remember that not everyone who posts a workout video is a fitness expert. Curves members benefit from years of experience, our Science Advisory Board, and the 20+ years of research conducted at Texas A&M University that supports Curves’ programs. Our mission has always been to provide fun, fast, and safe programs to help women reach their health and fitness goals, and our programs continue to get better, year after year.”

MyCurves On Demand + Virtual Group Coaching is available for women throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. For more information about the Curves program and membership options available, please visit www.curves.com .

ABOUT CURVES

For 28 years, Curves has been a leader in women’s fitness, helping millions of women get stronger and healthier. Curves mission is to strengthen women by providing fun, fast, and safe programs to help women reach their health and fitness goals. Curves is one of the largest chains of fitness clubs for women in the world, famous for its 30-minute circuit with a coach that works every major muscle group with strength training, cardio and stretching. Curves Specialty Classes/Circuits focus on providing strength, balance, and flexibility through categories like Balance, Body Basics, Cardio, and Boxing. The Curves Nutrition & Weight Management Program promotes balanced and sustainable nutrition education designed to help decrease body fat, increase lean muscle mass, and improve metabolism when followed with the Curves workout. MyCurves On Demand brings the Curves trusted 30-minute workout to your own home. Led by real Curves coaches and developed by Curves program experts, MyCurves On Demand is accessible anytime, anywhere on your favorite smart device. MyCurves On Demand + Group Coaching combines the support and accountability of a Curves Coach with the virtual online community of like-minded women. The Curves Health & Wellness Education Series provides members with education on important health topics impacting women of all ages, so they can make improvements for their own health and wellbeing. For more information on any of Curves program offerings, please visit www.curves.com .

Lisa Russell Senior Marketing Manager 469-598-0416 LRussell@Curves.com