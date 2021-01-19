SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to Holberton School ’s entry to Ecuador with Coderise International , Ecuadorians will have the possibility to learn the fundamentals of Computer Science and Software Development using Holberton’s innovative project-based and peer-learning methodologies.



Latin America will require over 500,000 software developers to work with corporations that have had to accelerate their digital transformation processes and startups that continue to grow in the region. According to Jobsite , Ecuador and Colombia have become the preferred destinations for those looking for the highly qualified talent that the region requires.

In the midst of the global crisis unleashed by the COVID19 pandemic, the demand for programmers continues to increase, as it is one of the few professions that has not been affected by the situation. In addition, salaries are attractive and can reach US $2,000 in Ecuador, according to information on the Payscale site .

Carmen de la Cerda, Director of BuenTrip , says, "The Radar Tech Startup study indicates that in Ecuador alone, there are around 250 startups that are increasingly looking for highly trained software engineers to guarantee the growth of their business."

For his part, Hernando Barreto, Director of Coderise International, a non-profit organization from Florida that operates Holberton School in Colombia, says, “After the success achieved in Colombia, we have decided to join forces with BuenTrip Hub to operate the Holberton School program in Ecuador and offer Ecuadorians the same alternatives of access to training of the caliber of Silicon Valley from which Colombians already benefit.”

The program will initially be available online by connecting to Holberton’s cloud-based platform due to the pandemic. As soon as the pandemic allows, it will offer co-working spaces to students. Learn more about Holberton School Ecuador at https://www.holbertonschool.com/ec .

About Holberton School

A world-class education should be available to everyone – regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program will offer students multiple ways to finance their tuition. Graduates have gone to work as software engineers at top employers, including Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. Holberton School trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory by utilizing project-based and peer learning. Founded in Silicon Valley by Julien Barbier and Sylvain Kalache, Holberton School has campuses in Colombia, Ecuador, France, Lebanon, Mexico, Peru, Tunisia, the United States, and Uruguay. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

About BuenTrip Hub

BuenTrip Hub seeks to transform Ecuador's technological entrepreneurship ecosystem with acceleration programs, events, access to capital, and new contacts. The team's motivation is to turn Ecuador into an exporter of technology and innovation to the world.

About Coderise International

Coderise was founded in 2012 by the entrepreneur and investor Andres Barreto , who as an immigrant in the United States — after having founded Socialatom, Grooveshark and other important startups and investment funds — decided to support Latin America by promoting economic development and social mobility through knowledge and digital technology.