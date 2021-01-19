CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Ed Fandrey has joined the firm as managing director, divisional president, Advisor Solutions. In this newly-created role, Fandrey will lead the company’s strategic plan to expand engagement with advisors, partnering with them to utilize the firm’s evolving affiliation models, optimally leverage its tools and capabilities, and fully support their growth initiatives and other business needs. He will be based at the firm’s San Diego campus and reports to President & CEO Dan Arnold.



“Ed is a transformational leader with deep fintech experience, having spent 21 years leading technology and sales organizations at Microsoft,” Arnold said. “At LPL, he’ll help us create compelling ways to address our advisors’ unique needs and learn from their creative ideas in the spirit of developing innovative solutions that help them win in the marketplace. We welcome Ed to the LPL family.”

Fandrey was most recently vice president of the Financial Services business at Microsoft, where he led an organization of sales, support, technology and customer success professionals driving client-centric digital transformation across leading banks, insurance companies, hedge funds and capital markets firms. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the State University of New York at Albany and has multiple technology and developer certifications.

“For the past 21 years at Microsoft, I’ve helped teams drive transformation and grow by listening to the voice of the customer and leveraging that feedback to either enhance existing capabilities or build new ones,” Fandrey said. “I’m excited to bring the same passion and discipline to my new role at LPL leading Advisor Solutions, and look forward to contributing to the firm’s mission of taking care of its advisors so they can take care of their clients.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc