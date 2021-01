SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A news release with fourth quarter 2020 earnings information will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 24, 2021.



This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at investor.avistacorp.com, or you can listen to the call by dialing (855) 806-8606, Confirmation number 1075438.



A replay of the call will be available through March 3, 2021. Call (855) 859-2056, Confirmation number 1075438 # to listen to the replay. The webcast will be archived for one year on the Avista Corp. Web site at investor.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 397,000 customers and natural gas to 363,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

