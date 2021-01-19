MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), announced today the appointment of Bryan Phillips as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Phillips is an accomplished legal executive with broad corporate experience in the healthcare industry.



“We are beginning an exciting year at Inspire as we continue our growth trajectory, despite the challenges of the pandemic during 2020, and are focused on further expanding the adoption of our therapy and ensuring the organization is optimally structured to support such advancements,” stated Tim Herbert, Inspire President and CEO. “We look forward to leveraging Bryan’s extensive experience and expertise in legal matters within the healthcare industry. He has a unique understanding of the dynamics involved with a growing medical device company through his years at Surmodics. Bryan is an important addition to our senior management team, and I am excited to welcome him to the Inspire family.”

Most recently, Mr. Phillips served as Chief Legal Officer at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a publicly-traded clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company that researches and develops therapies intended to treat central nervous system disorders. Previously, he held various roles over a 14 year period at Surmodics, Inc., a publicly-traded medical technology company, including Senior Vice President, Legal and Human Resources, General Counsel and Secretary. Mr. Phillips has also served as patent counsel at Guidant Corporation’s Cardiac Rhythm Management Group (now part of Boston Scientific). He began his legal career at a Minneapolis-based intellectual property law firm and earned a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Kansas and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School.

“I am excited to join the team at Inspire at a time when the Company is growing at such a robust rate,” said Mr. Phillips. “The development and commercialization of Inspire therapy to date has been very impressive, and I look forward to contributing to Inspire’s mission of serving the many patients with untreated OSA.”

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business, future growth and strategy. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘could,’’ “future,” “outlook,” “guidance,” ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘contemplate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations“ in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors page of our website at www.inspiresleep.com. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward- looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by applicable law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Thus, one should not assume that our silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and Media Contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

bob@lifesciadvisors.com

646-597-6989