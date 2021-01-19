TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (“HCM”) software company, announced today the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings and its presentation at an upcoming investor conference.



Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings

Ceridian will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day through a direct registration link at https://ceridian.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d3_qU6J5RZauF1Ydy1xkYw. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Ceridian’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Ceridian’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conference

David Ossip, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at approximately 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

