INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) announces the income tax characteristics of its 2020 common share dividends. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Duke Realty Corporation’s dividends.



Common Share Dividends:

Ticker Symbol DRE, CUSIP # 264411505

Payment

Date Total 2020

Distribution

Per Share

Total

Ordinary

Dividends

Qualified

Dividends



(1) Total Capital

Gain

Distribution

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain

(2) Section

199A

Dividends

(3) Form 1099-

DIV Box

Number 1a 1b 2a 2b 5 2/28/2020 0.235000 0.175311 0.003371 0.059689 0.016154 0.171940 5/29/2020 0.235000 0.175311 0.003371 0.059689 0.016154 0.171940 8/31/2020 0.235000 0.175311 0.003371 0.059689 0.016154 0.171940 11/30/2020 0.255000 0.190231 0.003658 0.064769 0.017529 0.186573 2020 Totals $0.960000 $0.716164 $0.013771 $0.243836 $0.065991 $0.702393 Percentage 100.0000% 74.6004% 25.3996% (1) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends amount reported in box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

(2) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount reported in box 2a of Form 1099-DIV.

(3) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends amount reported in box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

For corporate shareholders, the Section 291(a) preference item is 1.3748% of total dividend distributions. The company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2020. For purposes of satisfying U.S. federal income tax withholding obligations under Section 1.1445-8 of the federal income tax regulations with respect to payments to foreign shareholders, Duke Realty Corporation characterizes the long-term capital gain portion of the dividends, including the Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain, described above as capital gain dividends.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), none of the capital gain dividends reported in Form 1099-DIV Box 2a relate to the “One or Three Year Amounts Disclosure” for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Hubbard

(317) 808-6000



Tax Contact:

Stephanie York

(317) 808-6000