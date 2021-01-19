GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today reported fourth quarter financial results, including solid year-over-year loan and core deposit growth and strong profitability. For the quarter, United’s net income was $59.5 million and pre-tax pre-provision income was $80.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.05 or 8%, from a year ago. Compared to the third quarter, diluted earnings per share were up by $0.14 or 27%. On an operating basis, which excludes merger-related and other charges, diluted earnings per share were $0.68, up $0.07 or 11% from last year and $0.13 per share or 24% compared to the third quarter. United’s GAAP return on assets (ROA) was 1.30% and its return on common equity was 12.4% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.34% and its return on tangible common equity was 16.2%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, and excluding merger-related and other charges, ROA was 1.82%.

Included in the quarter’s results was a discretionary $8.5 million contribution to the United Community Bank Foundation. This contribution lowered operating EPS by $0.07 and operating ROA by 15 basis points.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “While our markets continue to be impacted by the pandemic, I am proud of the ongoing commitment to service by our employees and am encouraged by the resilience of our customers. The strength of our balance sheet and the diversity of our business model enabled us to continue to post solid financial results in a challenging environment. Most importantly, our teams continued to exhibit outstanding leadership. During the year, we have been able to add new teams of bankers, expand our footprint into new, fast-growing markets, and increase our product offerings. Focused efforts by our teams have led to meaningful high-quality growth in loans, deposits, and fee income despite economic headwinds.”

Total loans decreased by $428 million during the quarter—primarily driven by the forgiveness of $671 million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 8% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $369 million during the quarter, or 13% annualized, and United’s cost of deposits decreased by 8 basis points to 0.17%. The net interest margin increased 28 basis points from the third quarter due mainly to the accelerated recognition of PPP fees, as well as purchased loan accretion. Excluding these items, the net interest margin decreased by approximately 10 basis points from the third quarter due to a combination of factors, including lower overall market rates and increased liquidity.

Mr. Harton concluded, “I am pleased by our performance both this quarter and this past year despite the challenging circumstances. I am optimistic going into 2021 knowing that we are well positioned to take advantage of new business opportunities. In October, and for the fourth consecutive year, United was again named one of the Best Banks to Work for in 2020 by American Banker. This honor demonstrates our commitment to employee development and to fostering a strong culture. Our employees continue to lead in supporting our customers and communities, which is directly reflected in our performance and success.”

2020 Financial Highlights:

Full year EPS of $1.91, a decrease of 17% compared to last year on both a GAAP and operating basis

Return on assets of 1.04%, or 1.07% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.85%, or 1.90% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 9.3%

Return on tangible common equity of 12.2% on an operating basis

Completed the merger with Three Shores Bancorporation and its bank subsidiary Seaside National Bank & Trust (Seaside) on July 1

A provision for credit losses of $80.4 million compared to $13.2 million in 2019, partly due to the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model in the first quarter

Processed nearly 11,000 PPP applications, totaling $1.3 billion in new loans

Loan growth of $2.6 billion with $1.4 billion attributable to loans acquired from Seaside and core loan growth (excluding PPP loans) of 8% for the year

Core transaction deposits were up $4.0 billion with $1.3 billion attributable to Seaside and remainder in organic growth, which represents a 36% core growth rate for the year

Net interest margin of 3.55%, which was down 52 basis points from last year due to a number of factors, including the low rate environment, the Seaside acquisition, and increasing balance sheet liquidity

Record mortgage rate locks of $3.3 billion compared to $1.6 billion a year ago

Noninterest income was up $49.6 million or 47%, excluding net securities gains; Seaside contributed nearly $4.7 million of the increase and mortgage loan gains and related fees were up $48.9 million, primarily driven by record mortgage rate locks and production

Efficiency ratio of 55.7%, or 54.6% on an operating basis

Net charge-offs of $18.3 million, or 17 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 3 basis points from 2019

Completed a public offering of $100 million aggregate of 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Senior Notes due 2030

Established the United Community Bank Foundation with $10.0 million

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $59.5 million and pre-tax pre-provision income of $80.3 million

EPS increased by 8% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 11% on an operating basis; compared to third quarter, EPS increased by 27% on a GAAP basis and 24% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 1.30%, or 1.34% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.77%, or 1.82% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 12.4%

Return on tangible common equity of 16.2% on an operating basis

A provision for credit losses of $2.9 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.20% (1.28%, excluding PPP loans) from 1.14% in the third quarter

Loan production of $1.1 billion, resulting in core loan growth of 8%, annualized for the quarter, excluding the impact of $671 million in PPP loans being forgiven

Core transaction deposits were up $369 million, which represents a 13% annualized growth rate for the quarter

Net interest margin of 3.55% was up 28 basis points from the third quarter, mainly due to the impact of accelerated PPP fees during the quarter

Record mortgage closings of $609 million and mortgage rate locks of $792 million, compared to $333 million and $411 million, respectively, a year ago

Noninterest income was down $6.6 million on a linked quarter basis, excluding net securities gains, primarily driven by lower mortgage loan gains and related fees

Noninterest expenses increased by $10.5 million compared to the third quarter mostly due to funding for the United Community Bank Foundation of $8.5 million

Efficiency ratio of 56.7%, or 55.4% on an operating basis

Net charge-offs of $1.5 million, or 5 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 4 basis points from the third quarter

Nonperforming assets of 0.35% of total assets, up 6 basis points compared to September 30, 2020

Total loan deferrals of $71 million or 0.6% of the total loan portfolio compared to $365 million or 3% in the third quarter

$8.5 million of funding for the United Community Bank Foundation for charities and causes throughout the footprint, adding to a $0.5 million contribution in the third quarter

Plan for operational conversion of Seaside in the first quarter of 2021

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 5083638. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay for 30 days by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Selected Financial Information 2020 2019 Fourth

Quarter For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, YTD 2020- (in thousands, except per share data) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2020- 2019

Change 2020 2019 2019

Change INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 156,071 $ 141,773 $ 123,605 $ 136,547 $ 136,419 $ 557,996 $ 552,706 Interest expense 10,676 13,319 14,301 17,941 19,781 56,237 83,312 Net interest revenue 145,395 128,454 109,304 118,606 116,638 25 % 501,759 469,394 7 % Provision for credit losses 2,907 21,793 33,543 22,191 3,500 80,434 13,150 Noninterest income 41,375 48,682 40,238 25,814 30,183 37 156,109 104,713 49 Total revenue 183,863 155,343 115,999 122,229 143,321 28 577,434 560,957 3 Expenses 106,490 95,981 83,980 81,538 81,424 31 367,989 322,245 14 Income before income tax expense 77,373 59,362 32,019 40,691 61,897 209,445 238,712 Income tax expense 17,871 11,755 6,923 8,807 12,885 45,356 52,991 Net income 59,502 47,607 25,096 31,884 49,012 164,089 185,721 Merger-related and other charges 2,452 3,361 397 808 (74 ) 7,018 7,357 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (552 ) (519 ) (87 ) (182 ) 17 (1,340 ) (1,695 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 61,402 $ 50,449 $ 25,406 $ 32,510 $ 48,955 25 $ 169,767 $ 191,383 (11 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 80,280 $ 81,155 $ 65,562 $ 62,882 $ 65,397 23 $ 289,879 $ 251,862 15 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.66 $ 0.52 $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.61 8 $ 1.91 $ 2.31 (17 ) Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.68 0.55 0.32 0.41 0.61 11 1.98 2.38 (17 ) Common stock cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 — 0.72 0.68 6 Book value 21.90 21.45 21.22 20.80 20.53 7 21.90 20.53 7 Tangible book value (3) 17.56 17.09 16.95 16.52 16.28 8 17.56 16.28 8 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 12.36 % 10.06 % 6.17 % 7.85 % 12.07 % 9.25 % 11.89 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 12.77 10.69 6.25 8.01 12.06 9.58 12.25 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 16.23 13.52 8.09 10.57 15.49 12.24 15.81 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.30 1.07 0.71 0.99 1.50 1.04 1.46 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.34 1.14 0.72 1.01 1.50 1.07 1.51 Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5) 1.77 1.86 1.86 1.95 2.00 1.85 1.99 Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding

merger related and other charges (1)(4)(5) 1.82 1.93 1.87 1.98 2.00 1.90 2.04 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.55 3.27 3.42 4.07 3.93 3.55 4.07 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 56.73 54.14 55.86 56.15 54.87 55.71 55.77 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 55.42 52.24 55.59 55.59 54.92 54.64 54.50 Equity to total assets 11.29 11.47 11.81 12.54 12.66 11.29 12.66 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.81 8.89 9.12 10.22 10.32 8.81 10.32 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 61,599 $ 49,084 $ 48,021 $ 36,208 $ 35,341 74 $ 61,599 $ 35,341 74 Foreclosed properties 647 953 477 475 476 36 647 476 36 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) 62,246 50,037 48,498 36,683 35,817 74 62,246 35,817 74 Allowance for credit losses – loans and leases 137,010 134,256 103,669 81,905 62,089 121 137,010 62,089 121 Net charge-offs 1,515 2,538 6,149 8,114 3,925 (61 ) 18,316 12,216 50 Allowance for credit losses – loans and leases to loans 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.02 % 0.92 % 0.70 % 1.20 % 0.70 % Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.05 0.09 0.25 0.37 0.18 0.17 0.14 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.55 0.42 0.48 0.41 0.41 0.55 0.41 NPAs to total assets 0.35 0.29 0.32 0.28 0.28 0.35 0.28 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 11,595 $ 11,644 $ 9,773 $ 8,829 $ 8,890 30 $ 10,467 $ 8,708 20 Investment securities 3,326 2,750 2,408 2,520 2,486 34 2,752 2,647 4 Earning assets 16,394 15,715 12,958 11,798 11,832 39 14,226 11,609 23 Total assets 17,698 17,013 14,173 12,944 12,946 37 15,467 12,687 22 Deposits 15,057 14,460 12,071 10,915 10,924 38 13,135 10,579 24 Shareholders’ equity 1,994 1,948 1,686 1,653 1,623 23 1,821 1,556 17 Common shares - basic (thousands) 87,258 87,129 78,920 79,340 79,659 10 83,184 79,700 4 Common shares - diluted (thousands) 87,333 87,205 78,924 79,446 79,669 10 83,248 79,708 4 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 11,371 $ 11,799 $ 10,133 $ 8,935 $ 8,813 29 $ 11,371 $ 8,813 29 Investment securities 3,645 3,089 2,432 2,540 2,559 42 3,645 2,559 42 Total assets 17,794 17,153 15,005 13,086 12,916 38 17,794 12,916 38 Deposits 15,232 14,603 12,702 11,035 10,897 40 15,232 10,897 40 Shareholders’ equity 2,008 1,967 1,772 1,641 1,636 23 2,008 1,636 23 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 86,675 86,611 78,335 78,284 79,014 10 86,675 79,014 10

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information For the Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 557,996 $ 552,706 $ 500,080 $ 389,720 $ 335,020 Interest expense 56,237 83,312 61,330 33,735 25,236 Net interest revenue 501,759 469,394 438,750 355,985 309,784 Provision for credit losses 80,434 13,150 9,500 3,800 (800 ) Noninterest income 156,109 104,713 92,961 88,260 93,697 Total revenue 577,434 560,957 522,211 440,445 404,281 Expenses 367,989 322,245 306,285 267,611 241,289 Income before income tax expense 209,445 238,712 215,926 172,834 162,992 Income tax expense 45,356 52,991 49,815 105,013 62,336 Net income 164,089 185,721 166,111 67,821 100,656 Merger-related and other charges 7,018 7,357 7,345 14,662 8,122 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (1,340 ) (1,695 ) (1,494 ) (3,745 ) (3,074 ) Impact of remeasurement of deferred tax asset resulting from 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — — — 38,199 — Impairment of deferred tax asset on cancelled non-qualified stock options — — — — 976 Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI — — — 3,400 — Net income - operating (1) $ 169,767 $ 191,383 $ 171,962 $ 120,337 $ 106,680 Pre-tax pre-provision income (4) $ 289,879 $ 251,862 $ 225,426 $ 176,634 $ 162,192 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 1.91 $ 2.31 $ 2.07 $ 0.92 $ 1.40 Diluted net income - operating (1) 1.98 2.38 2.14 1.63 1.48 Common stock cash dividends declared 0.72 0.68 0.58 0.38 0.30 Book value 21.90 20.53 18.24 16.67 15.06 Tangible book value (3) 17.56 16.28 14.24 13.65 12.95 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2) 9.25 % 11.89 % 11.60 % 5.67 % 9.41 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2) 9.58 12.25 12.01 10.07 9.98 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3) 12.24 15.81 15.69 12.02 11.86 Return on assets - GAAP 1.04 1.46 1.35 0.62 1.00 Return on assets - operating (1) 1.07 1.51 1.40 1.09 1.06 Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision (4) 1.85 1.99 1.84 1.60 1.61 Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger related and other charges (1)(5) 1.90 2.04 1.89 1.74 1.69 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.55 4.07 3.91 3.52 3.36 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 55.71 55.77 57.31 59.95 59.80 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 54.64 54.50 55.94 56.67 57.78 Equity to total assets 11.29 12.66 11.59 10.94 10.05 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.81 10.32 9.29 9.14 8.77 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 61,599 $ 35,341 $ 23,778 $ 23,658 $ 21,539 Foreclosed properties 647 476 1,305 3,234 7,949 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) 62,246 35,817 25,083 26,892 29,488 Allowance for credit losses – loans and leases 137,010 62,089 61,203 58,914 61,422 Net charge-offs 18,316 12,216 6,113 5,998 6,766 Allowance for credit losses – loans and leases to loans 1.20 % 0.70 % 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.89 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.17 0.14 0.07 0.08 0.11 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.55 0.41 0.30 0.35 0.43 NPAs to total assets 0.35 0.28 0.20 0.23 0.28 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 10,467 $ 8,708 $ 8,170 $ 7,150 $ 6,413 Investment securities 2,752 2,647 2,899 2,847 2,691 Earning assets 14,226 11,609 11,282 10,162 9,257 Total assets 15,467 12,687 12,284 11,015 10,054 Deposits 13,135 10,579 10,000 8,950 8,177 Shareholders’ equity 1,821 1,556 1,380 1,180 1,059 Common shares - basic (thousands) 83,184 79,700 79,662 73,247 71,910 Common shares - diluted (thousands) 83,248 79,708 79,671 73,259 71,915 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 11,371 $ 8,813 $ 8,383 $ 7,736 $ 6,921 Investment securities 3,645 2,559 2,903 2,937 2,762 Total assets 17,794 12,916 12,573 11,915 10,709 Deposits 15,232 10,897 10,535 9,808 8,638 Shareholders’ equity 2,008 1,636 1,458 1,303 1,076 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 86,675 79,014 79,234 77,580 70,899

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes amortization of certain executive change of control benefits, 2019 executive retirement charges and termination of pension plan, the 2017 impact of remeasurement of United’s deferred tax assets following the passage of tax reform legislation, a 2017 release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI, and a 2016 deferred tax asset impairment charge related to cancelled non-qualified stock options. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information- Quarterly 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Expense reconciliation Expenses (GAAP) $ 106,490 $ 95,981 $ 83,980 $ 81,538 $ 81,424 Merger-related and other charges (2,452 ) (3,361 ) (397 ) (808 ) 74 Expenses - operating $ 104,038 $ 92,620 $ 83,583 $ 80,730 $ 81,498 Net income to operating income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 59,502 $ 47,607 $ 25,096 $ 31,884 $ 49,012 Merger-related and other charges 2,452 3,361 397 808 (74 ) Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (552 ) (519 ) (87 ) (182 ) 17 Net income - operating $ 61,402 $ 50,449 $ 25,406 $ 32,510 $ 48,955 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) 59,502 47,607 25,096 31,884 49,012 Income tax expense 17,871 11,755 6,923 8,807 12,885 Provision for credit losses 2,907 21,793 33,543 22,191 3,500 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 80,280 $ 81,155 $ 65,562 $ 62,882 $ 65,397 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.66 $ 0.52 $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.61 Merger-related and other charges 0.02 0.03 — 0.01 — Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.68 $ 0.55 $ 0.32 $ 0.41 $ 0.61 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 21.90 $ 21.45 $ 21.22 $ 20.80 $ 20.53 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.34 ) (4.36 ) (4.27 ) (4.28 ) (4.25 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 17.56 $ 17.09 $ 16.95 $ 16.52 $ 16.28 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 12.36 % 10.06 % 6.17 % 7.85 % 12.07 % Merger-related and other charges 0.41 0.63 0.08 0.16 (0.01 ) Return on common equity - operating 12.77 10.69 6.25 8.01 12.06 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.46 2.83 1.84 2.56 3.43 Return on tangible common equity - operating 16.23 % 13.52 % 8.09 % 10.57 % 15.49 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.30 % 1.07 % 0.71 % 0.99 % 1.50 % Merger-related and other charges 0.04 0.07 0.01 0.02 — Return on assets - operating 1.34 % 1.14 % 0.72 % 1.01 % 1.50 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.30 % 1.07 % 0.71 % 0.99 % 1.50 % Income tax expense 0.40 0.28 0.20 0.27 0.39 Provision for credit losses 0.07 0.51 0.95 0.69 0.11 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision 1.77 1.86 1.86 1.95 2.00 Merger-related and other charges 0.05 0.07 0.01 0.03 — Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 1.82 % 1.93 % 1.87 % 1.98 % 2.00 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 56.73 % 54.14 % 55.86 % 56.15 % 54.87 % Merger-related and other charges (1.31 ) (1.90 ) (0.27 ) (0.56 ) 0.05 Efficiency ratio - operating 55.42 % 52.24 % 55.59 % 55.59 % 54.92 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.29 % 11.47 % 11.81 % 12.54 % 12.66 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (1.94 ) (2.02 ) (2.05 ) (2.32 ) (2.34 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.54 ) (0.56 ) (0.64 ) — — Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.81 % 8.89 % 9.12 % 10.22 % 10.32 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information- Annual For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Expense reconciliation Expenses (GAAP) $ 367,989 $ 322,245 $ 306,285 $ 267,611 $ 241,289 Merger-related and other charges (7,018 ) (7,357 ) (7,345 ) (14,662 ) (8,122 ) Expenses - operating $ 360,971 $ 314,888 $ 298,940 $ 252,949 $ 233,167 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 164,089 $ 185,721 $ 166,111 $ 67,821 $ 100,656 Merger-related and other charges 7,018 7,357 7,345 14,662 8,122 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (1,340 ) (1,695 ) (1,494 ) (3,745 ) (3,074 ) Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset — — — 38,199 — Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options — — — — 976 Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI — — — 3,400 — Net income - operating $ 169,767 $ 191,383 $ 171,962 $ 120,337 $ 106,680 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 164,089 $ 185,721 $ 166,111 $ 67,821 $ 100,656 Income tax expense 45,356 52,991 49,815 105,013 62,336 Provision for credit losses 80,434 13,150 9,500 3,800 (800 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 289,879 $ 251,862 $ 225,426 $ 176,634 $ 162,192 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 1.91 $ 2.31 $ 2.07 $ 0.92 $ 1.40 Merger-related and other charges 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.14 0.07 Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset — — — 0.52 — Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options — — — — 0.01 Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI — — — 0.05 — Diluted income per common share - operating $ 1.98 $ 2.38 $ 2.14 $ 1.63 $ 1.48 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 21.90 $ 20.53 $ 18.24 $ 16.67 $ 15.06 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.34 ) (4.25 ) (4.00 ) (3.02 ) (2.11 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 17.56 $ 16.28 $ 14.24 $ 13.65 $ 12.95 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 9.25 % 11.89 % 11.60 % 5.67 % 9.41 % Merger-related and other charges 0.33 0.36 0.41 0.92 0.48 Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset — — — 3.20 — Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options — — — — 0.09 Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI — — — 0.28 — Return on common equity - operating 9.58 12.25 12.01 10.07 9.98 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 2.66 3.56 3.68 1.95 1.88 Return on tangible common equity - operating 12.24 % 15.81 % 15.69 % 12.02 % 11.86 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.04 % 1.46 % 1.35 % 0.62 % 1.00 % Merger-related and other charges 0.03 0.05 0.05 0.09 0.05 Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset — — — 0.35 — Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options — — — — 0.01 Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI — — — 0.03 — Return on assets - operating 1.07 % 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.09 % 1.06 % Return on assets to return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.04 % 1.46 % 1.35 % 0.62 % 1.00 % Income tax expense 0.29 0.43 0.41 0.95 0.62 Provision for credit losses 0.52 0.10 0.08 0.03 (0.01 ) Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision 1.85 1.99 1.84 1.60 1.61 Merger-related and other charges 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.14 0.08 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision 1.90 % 2.04 % 1.89 % 1.74 % 1.69 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 55.71 % 55.77 % 57.31 % 59.95 % 59.80 % Merger-related and other charges (1.07 ) (1.27 ) (1.37 ) (3.28 ) (2.02 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 54.64 % 54.50 % 55.94 % 56.67 % 57.78 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to assets (GAAP) 11.29 % 12.66 % 11.59 % 10.94 % 10.05 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (1.94 ) (2.34 ) (2.30 ) (1.80 ) (1.28 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.54 ) — — — — Tangible common equity to assets 8.81 % 10.32 % 9.29 % 9.14 % 8.77 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2020 2019 Linked

Year over

(in millions) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Quarter

Change

Year

Change

LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 2,090 $ 2,009 $ 1,759 $ 1,703 $ 1,720 $ 81 $ 370 Income producing commercial RE 2,541 2,493 2,178 2,065 2,008 48 533 Commercial & industrial 1,853 1,788 1,219 1,310 1,221 65 632 Paycheck protection program 646 1,317 1,095 — — (671 ) 646 Commercial construction 967 987 946 959 976 (20 ) (9 ) Equipment financing 864 823 779 761 745 41 119 Total commercial 8,961 9,417 7,976 6,798 6,670 (456 ) 2,291 Residential mortgage 1,285 1,270 1,152 1,128 1,118 15 167 Home equity lines of credit 697 707 654 668 661 (10 ) 36 Residential construction 281 257 230 216 236 24 45 Consumer 147 148 121 125 128 (1 ) 19 Total loans $ 11,371 $ 11,799 $ 10,133 $ 8,935 $ 8,813 $ (428 ) $ 2,558 LOANS BY MARKET North Georgia $ 955 $ 945 $ 951 $ 958 $ 967 $ 10 $ (12 ) Atlanta 1,889 1,853 1,852 1,820 1,762 36 127 North Carolina 1,281 1,246 1,171 1,124 1,156 35 125 Coastal Georgia 617 614 618 604 631 3 (14 ) Gainesville 224 229 233 235 246 (5 ) (22 ) East Tennessee 415 420 433 425 421 (5 ) (6 ) South Carolina 1,947 1,870 1,778 1,774 1,708 77 239 Florida 1,435 1,453 — — — (18 ) 1,435 Commercial Banking Solutions 2,608 3,169 3,097 1,995 1,922 (561 ) 686 Total loans $ 11,371 $ 11,799 $ 10,133 $ 8,935 $ 8,813 $ (428 ) $ 2,558





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End (in millions) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 2,090 $ 1,720 $ 1,648 $ 1,924 $ 1,650 Income producing commercial RE 2,541 2,008 1,812 1,595 1,282 Commercial & industrial 1,853 1,221 1,278 1,131 1,070 Paycheck protection program 646 — — — — Commercial construction 967 976 796 712 634 Equipment financing 864 745 565 — — Total commercial 8,961 6,670 6,099 5,362 4,636 Residential mortgage 1,285 1,118 1,049 974 857 Home equity lines of credit 697 661 694 731 655 Residential construction 281 236 211 183 190 Consumer 146 128 330 486 583 Total loans $ 11,371 $ 8,813 $ 8,383 $ 7,736 $ 6,921 LOANS BY MARKET North Georgia $ 955 $ 967 $ 981 $ 1,019 $ 1,097 Atlanta 1,889 1,762 1,507 1,510 1,399 North Carolina 1,281 1,156 1,072 1,049 545 Coastal Georgia 617 631 588 630 581 Gainesville 224 246 247 248 248 East Tennessee 415 421 477 475 504 South Carolina 1,947 1,708 1,645 1,486 1,233 Florida 1,435 — — — — Commercial Banking Solutions 2,608 1,922 1,658 961 855 Indirect auto — — 208 358 459 Total loans $ 11,371 $ 8,813 $ 8,383 $ 7,736 $ 6,921





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality 2020 (in thousands) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 8,582 $ 11,075 $ 10,710 Income producing RE 15,149 12,230 11,274 Commercial & industrial 16,634 3,534 3,432 Commercial construction 1,745 1,863 2,290 Equipment financing 3,405 3,137 3,119 Total commercial 45,515 31,839 30,825 Residential mortgage 12,858 13,864 13,185 Home equity lines of credit 2,487 2,642 3,138 Residential construction 514 479 500 Consumer 225 260 373 Total $ 61,599 $ 49,084 $ 48,021





2020 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to Average

Loans (1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to Average

Loans (1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to Average

Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ (277 ) (0.05 ) % $ (725 ) (0.14 ) % $ (466 ) (0.11 ) % Income producing RE (1,718 ) (0.27 ) 1,785 0.29 4,548 0.86 Commercial & industrial 2,294 0.33 (105 ) (0.01 ) (37 ) (0.01 ) Commercial construction (129 ) (0.05 ) (171 ) (0.07 ) 122 0.05 Equipment financing 1,595 0.75 1,993 0.93 1,665 0.87 Total commercial 1,765 0.08 2,777 0.12 5,832 0.31 Residential mortgage (25 ) (0.01 ) (35 ) (0.01 ) (6 ) — Home equity lines of credit (151 ) (0.09 ) (125 ) (0.07 ) (98 ) (0.06 ) Residential construction (47 ) (0.07 ) — — (5 ) (0.01 ) Consumer (27 ) (0.07 ) (79 ) (0.22 ) 426 1.39 Total $ 1,515 0.05 $ 2,538 0.09 $ 6,149 0.25 (1) Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 148,896 $ 125,844 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,459,723 389,362 Cash and cash equivalents 1,608,619 515,206 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,224,721 2,274,581 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $437,193 and $287,904, respectively) 420,361 283,533 Loans held for sale at fair value 105,433 58,484 Loans and leases held for investment 11,370,815 8,812,553 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (137,010 ) (62,089 ) Loans and leases, net 11,233,805 8,750,464 Premises and equipment, net 218,489 215,976 Bank owned life insurance 201,969 202,664 Accrued interest receivable 47,672 32,660 Net deferred tax asset 38,411 34,059 Derivative financial instruments 86,666 35,007 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 381,823 342,247 Other assets 226,405 171,135 Total assets $ 17,794,374 $ 12,916,016 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,390,291 $ 3,477,979 NOW and interest-bearing demand 3,346,490 2,461,895 Money market 3,550,335 2,230,628 Savings 950,854 706,467 Time 1,704,290 1,859,574 Brokered 290,098 160,701 Total deposits 15,232,358 10,897,244 Long-term debt 326,956 212,664 Derivative financial instruments 29,003 15,516 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 198,527 154,900 Total liabilities 15,786,844 11,280,324 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation

preference; 4,000 and no shares issued and outstanding, respectively 96,422 — Common stock, $1 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized;

86,675,279 and 79,013,729 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 86,675 79,014 Common stock issuable; 600,834 and 664,640 shares, respectively 10,855 11,491 Capital surplus 1,638,999 1,496,641 Retained earnings 136,869 40,152 Accumulated other comprehensive income 37,710 8,394 Total shareholders’ equity 2,007,530 1,635,692 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,794,374 $ 12,916,016





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 141,351 $ 118,464 $ 494,212 $ 476,039 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,055 and $1,155, and $7,043 and $4,564 14,507 16,846 62,074 74,484 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 213 1,109 1,710 2,183 Total interest revenue 156,071 136,419 557,996 552,706 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 1,495 3,382 7,735 13,665 Money market 2,196 4,883 13,165 18,983 Savings 48 34 169 149 Time 2,689 8,372 20,703 34,059 Deposits 6,428 16,671 41,772 66,856 Short-term borrowings — — 3 838 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 2 28 2,697 Long-term debt 4,248 3,108 14,434 12,921 Total interest expense 10,676 19,781 56,237 83,312 Net interest revenue 145,395 116,638 501,759 469,394 Provision for credit losses 2,907 3,500 80,434 13,150 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 142,488 113,138 421,325 456,244 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 8,508 9,368 32,401 36,797 Mortgage loan gains and related fees 18,974 9,395 76,087 27,145 Brokerage fees and wealth management fees 3,221 1,526 9,240 6,150 Gains from other loan sales, net 1,531 2,455 5,420 6,867 Securities gains (losses), net 2 (903 ) 748 (1,021 ) Other 9,139 8,342 32,213 28,775 Total noninterest income 41,375 30,183 156,109 104,713 Total revenue 183,863 143,321 577,434 560,957 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 61,824 50,279 224,060 196,440 Occupancy 7,082 5,926 25,791 23,350 Communications and equipment 7,687 6,380 27,149 24,613 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 1,594 1,330 5,982 4,901 Professional fees 4,029 5,098 18,032 17,028 Lending and loan servicing expense 2,468 1,907 10,993 9,416 Outside services - electronic banking 1,997 1,919 7,513 7,020 Postage, printing and supplies 1,793 1,637 6,779 6,370 Advertising and public relations 9,891 1,914 15,203 6,170 Amortization of intangibles 1,042 1,093 4,168 4,938 Merger-related and other charges 2,452 (74 ) 7,018 6,907 Other 4,631 4,015 15,301 15,092 Total noninterest expenses 106,490 81,424 367,989 322,245 Net income before income taxes 77,373 61,897 209,445 238,712 Income tax expense 17,871 12,885 45,356 52,991 Net income $ 59,502 $ 49,012 $ 164,089 $ 185,721 Preferred stock dividends 1,719 — 3,533 — Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested shares 532 395 1,287 1,375 Net income available to common shareholders $ 57,251 $ 48,617 $ 159,269 $ 184,346 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.61 $ 1.91 $ 2.31 Diluted 0.66 0.61 1.91 2.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 87,258 79,659 83,184 79,700 Diluted 87,333 79,669 83,248 79,708





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended December 31,





2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 11,595,484 $ 140,687 4.83 % $ 8,890,272 $ 118,262 5.28 % Taxable securities (3) 3,039,275 12,452 1.64 2,306,065 15,691 2.72 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 286,490 2,759 3.85 179,744 1,551 3.45 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 1,472,668 1,132 0.31 456,055 1,586 1.39 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 16,393,917 157,030 3.81 11,832,136 137,090 4.60 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (138,313 ) (63,601 ) Cash and due from banks 143,694 120,936 Premises and equipment 218,349 219,487 Other assets (3) 1,080,180 836,586 Total assets $ 17,697,827 $ 12,945,544 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 3,281,984 1,495 0.18 $ 2,398,396 3,382 0.56 Money market 3,698,734 2,196 0.24 2,321,352 4,883 0.83 Savings 918,623 48 0.02 704,454 34 0.02 Time 1,748,099 2,711 0.62 1,880,174 7,975 1.68 Brokered time deposits 83,750 (22 ) (0.10 ) 85,781 397 1.84 Total interest-bearing deposits 9,731,190 6,428 0.26 7,390,157 16,671 0.89 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 54 — — — — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — 435 2 1.82 Long-term debt 327,236 4,248 5.16 232,726 3,108 5.30 Total borrowed funds 327,290 4,248 5.16 233,161 3,110 5.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,058,480 10,676 0.42 7,623,318 19,781 1.03 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,325,858 3,533,746 Other liabilities 319,158 165,148 Total liabilities 15,703,496 11,322,212 Shareholders’ equity 1,994,331 1,623,332 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,697,827 $ 12,945,544 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 146,354 $ 117,309 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.39 % 3.57 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.55 % 3.93 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $72.6 million in 2020 and $36.0 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 10,466,653 $ 492,223 4.70 % $ 8,708,035 $ 475,803 5.46 % Taxable securities (3) 2,532,750 55,031 2.17 2,475,102 69,920 2.82 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 219,668 9,458 4.31 171,549 6,130 3.57 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 1,007,059 4,753 0.47 254,370 3,499 1.38 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 14,226,130 561,465 3.95 11,609,056 555,352 4.78 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (106,812 ) (62,900 ) Cash and due from banks 136,702 121,649 Premises and equipment 217,751 220,523 Other assets (3) 993,584 798,649 Total assets $ 15,467,355 $ 12,686,977 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 2,759,383 7,735 0.28 $ 2,249,713 13,665 0.61 Money market 3,023,928 13,165 0.44 2,221,478 18,983 0.85 Savings 821,344 169 0.02 690,028 149 0.02 Time 1,832,319 20,146 1.10 1,791,319 28,313 1.58 Brokered time deposits 97,788 557 0.57 240,646 5,746 2.39 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,534,762 41,772 0.49 7,193,184 66,856 0.93 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 1,220 3 0.25 33,504 838 2.50 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 749 28 3.74 106,973 2,697 2.52 Long-term debt 274,069 14,434 5.27 247,732 12,921 5.22 Total borrowed funds 276,038 14,465 5.24 388,209 16,456 4.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,810,800 56,237 0.64 7,581,393 83,312 1.10 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,600,152 3,385,431 Other liabilities 235,120 164,550 Total liabilities 13,646,072 11,131,374 Shareholders’ equity 1,821,283 1,555,603 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 15,467,355 $ 12,686,977 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 505,228 $ 472,040 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.31 % 3.68 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.55 % 4.07 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $67.3 million in 2020 and $12.8 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast, with $17.8 billion in assets, and 160 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. United Community Bank, United’s wholly-owned bank subsidiary, specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies throughout its geographic footprint, including Florida under the brand Seaside Bank and Trust. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, treasury management, and wealth management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United for outstanding customer service. In 2020, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking six out of the last seven years United earned the coveted award. United was also named "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2020 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the seventh consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2019 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction in Small Business Banking. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com