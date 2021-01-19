Sunrise, Florida, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, today announced it has closed the previously announced registered direct offering of 35,000,000 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price of $9.50 per ADS. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $332.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, other general corporate purposes, and pursuing strategic opportunities, including possible business combination transactions.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-251155) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, Telephone: (877) 436-3673; Email: prospectus@think-equity.com.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between printed circuit board and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From computer-aided design (CAD)to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

